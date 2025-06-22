The Great Indian Kapil Season 3 First Episode REVIEW: Laughs, Legends and Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 'khatak' comeback

Name: The Great Indian Kapil Season 3

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda

Rating: 3/5



The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with its third season, and the legacy of laughter continues! Kapil Sharma and his stellar team return to our screens with a fresh wave of gags and hilarity that promises to leave you in splits. Kap's Cafe makes a comeback and is set against the lively backdrop of an airport. It remains consistent, adding a nostalgic charm. Streaming on Netflix and reaching audiences across 192 countries, the premiere episode of Season 3 brings both familiarity and freshness.

While the last two seasons delivered endless entertainment, something was notably missing, and it was 'khatak' shayaris. The gap is now filled with the grand return of Navjot Singh Sidhu to the third season. Reclaiming his iconic seat and showering the trademark shayaris, it is one of the biggest reasons to look forward to the episodes.

What makes this season even more exciting is its interactive twist! In this third edition, audiences have a chance to appear on the show, but only those who have special talent or a knack for comedy. As we write in detail about the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, let's take a moment to appreciate Kapil Sharma's impressive transformation. His lean and fit physique didn't go unnoticed. Salman Khan, who is the first guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, also praised the comedian.

What Works for The Great Indian Kapil Season 3

Having Salman Khan as the first guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 made the premiere truly special. His candid revelations about personal life, thoughts on relationships and divorces, and light-hearted jabs are unmissable. He candidly took a dig at Aamir Khan's marriages, which added a raw, unfiltered charm to the episode.

Salman, being his authentic self, worked brilliantly and set a high bar for the season ahead. Welcoming Salman in the very first episode was nothing short of a masterstroke; he was one of the most awaited guests, and his presence was the perfect cherry on top.

Another major highlight was the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose infectious energy and signature shayaris brought back a long-lost flavour to the show. Adding to this, what truly stands out is fans having a chance to be on stage. In the first episode, Kapil introduced a talented painter, who created a portrait of Salman, using his tongue. This left all spellbound, and Salman too applauded his talent. It is indeed a smart move by the makers to make the audience feel involved.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show first episode promo here-

What doesn't work for The Great Indian Kapil Season 3

While Season 3 brings back the signature charm, certain elements feel a bit worn out. For instance, Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu teasing each other over their need for female attention seemed redundant. Kapil's digs at Archana Puran Singh felt overused.

Despite its U/A 13+ certification, the episode includes adult humor from Kapil, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and even Salman Khan. Sunil's character, Buddhi, discussing her love life with Kapil, has dialogues that can make family audiences slightly uncomfortable. Once again, comedy is wrapped in suggestive humor, even though there is more scope for clean satire.

Apart from this, the introduction of character artists mimicking Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn felt like a filler. While their talent was evident and even earned praise from Salman, their screen time felt slightly extended and unnecessary. More interaction segments or conversation with Salman could have been more impactful.

Performances in The Great Indian Kapil Season 3

When it comes to performances, no one can beat the trio! Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover shine once again, making the first episode a laugh riot. Their performances instantly light up the stage, making everyone smile. Krushna Abhishek's mimicry of Shah Rukh Khan is uproarious. While Kiku, who is playing a widow and mother of Krushna and Sunil's characters, delivers his brilliant act smoothly, winning hearts.

But the show stealer, without a doubt, is Sunil Grover. Sunil's impersonation of Salman Khan right in front of him is hilarious. Grover's performance didn't let Khan hold his laughter back, and he can be seen in tears as he enjoys the act. And of course, Kapil remains in top form. His quick-witted punchlines and effortless hosting remind us why he is still the king of comedy.

Final Verdict

With a runtime of 1 hour 13 minutes and 17 seconds, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3's debut episode is just the right dose of entertainment you need on an indoor Saturday evening.

