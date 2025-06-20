Meet The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast: Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda to Krushna Abhishek – All about 6 members

The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to begin on June 21. The buzz around the show's premiere is at its peak as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be the first guest. Along with this, fans can't wait to witness the talented star cast return to the screen and bring a smile to our faces. This season, there has been a major addition to the team. Ahead of the premiere, let's meet the cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Meet The Great Indian Kapil Show cast

Kapil Sharma

The OG entertainer is once again set to ask quirky questions to the celebrity guests. From showcasing unfiltered humor to flaunting his melodious voice by singing, fans are excited to see Kapil Sharma once again. This season, the viewers will also witness Kapil in his fit and fab personality after her underwent a physical transformation.

Sunil Grover

A person who can just walk and gaze, and make you smile instantly! Sunil Grover will be seen essaying many roles in the upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. He will be seen enacting Salman Khan, set to win hearts.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

After many years, Navjot Singh Sidhu will be seen with Kapil Sharma and the entire team. He will be seen as a guest, sitting alongside Archana Puran Singh. His shayaris, one-liners and life experiences will once again set the show on fire. This time, his banter with Archana will also be something to look forward to.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh's infectious laugh will echo once again as she is set to take the judge's seat. She will be seen with Navjot Singh Sidhu, and their comments and digs at each other will leave you in splits.

Krushna Abhishek

From enacting Shah Rukh Khan to playing several female characters, Krushna Abhishek, the ultimate entertainer, is set to amaze you. His harmless jabs and banter with his fellow teammates are unmissable.

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda will be seen smoothly transforming himself through various characters. Kiku has often impressed the audience by staying in his character, even in the funniest moments. His weird rhymes and jingles will be seen in the third season yet again.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 first episode will premiere on June 21 at 8 PM on Netflix.

