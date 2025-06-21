The Traitors: Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey lashes out at Apoorva Mukhija for her tone towards 'senior' Ashish Vidyarthi

The Traitors is grabbing eyeballs for its controversies. On June 19, the 4th, 5th and 6th episodes premiered, and fans have been enjoying the shocking twists and turns of the show. In one of the episodes, Apoorva Mukhija and Sufi Motiwala are seen discussing 63-year-old Ashish Vidyarthi's game. Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey has now called out Apoorva for addressing the veteran actor by his name and in a disrespectful tone. He slammed The Rebel Kid for not respecting the 'senior' actor despite their age difference.

Advertisement

Sudhanshu Pandey slams Apoorva Mukhija

Sudhanshu Pandey, who was also a part of The Traitors, shared an Instagram video slamming Apoorva Mukhija and expressed disapproval of her tone. He questioned if Ashish was Apoorva's childhood friend, given how lightly she spoke about him on the show.

The Anupamaa actor said, “Apoorva, who is known as The Rebel Kid, already has enough controversies surrounding her. I’m not saying she’s a bad person. She’s a good kid. I’m sure she has a good heart, too. But jab aapki zubaan kharaab ho jaaye na, toh wo sab kuch kharaab kar deti hai. (Your tone and words can damage everything). Everything else goes for a toss if you do not have the know-how about what to say, and how to speak, about people who are senior to you."

Watch Sudhanshu Pandey's video here-

Sudhanshu quoted, "Ashish bhai (Ashish Vidyarthi) who is such a senior actor -- he’s very senior to me as well. So, behind my back, she was talking about Ashish bhai, and was saying, 'Mujhe lagta hai Ashish jayega’. (I feel Ashish will go)."

Advertisement

Sudhanshu Pandey expressed being shocked by her statement and called her out, saying, "Is he your childhood friend or what? Is he your childhood friend? What kind of way is this to talk about people — about actors who are older than even your parents? You’re talking about them like this behind their back? What does this say about you? Please tell me - is this Gen Z? Is this what we think is cool? No, I’m sorry - this is not cool at all. I think this is the biggest bullsh*t, and it’s like a curse on our society”.

He further explained that even he has kids and they are Gen-Z. Sudhanshu pointed out how they are extremely respectful to other people. He said, "So I am sorry, I think there are a lot of problems."

Led by Karan Johar, The Traitors' three episodes premiered on June 12. The other three episodes were released on June 19. More episodes are scheduled to release on June 26.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Traitors: Maheep Kapoor to Raftaar, 4 contestants who got evicted in new episodes