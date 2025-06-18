The Traitors EXCLUSIVE: Sufi Motiwala reveals big SPOILER, discloses what happened behind the scenes during Karan Kundrra's eviction

The Traitors has just begun, and the lineup of contestants has kept audiences intrigued. However, what has truly kept viewers on the edge of their seats is the unexpected twists and turns in the show. Recently, Pinkvilla spoke exclusively with fashion critic and popular social media influencer Sufi Motiwala. During our conversation, he dropped a major spoiler regarding the upcoming episodes of The Traitors and revealed what happened behind the scenes during Karan Kundrra's eviction.

Sufi Motiwala reveals big SPOILER

Spilling beans, Sufi Motiwala hinted that, similar to the evictions of Raj Kundra and Karan Kundrra, more shocking eliminations are expected in upcoming episodes. He stated, "Spoiler alert, you are not ready for episode 5 and episode 6. Those eliminations are the real gags." He added, "Episodes 5, 6 and 8 are the episodes to look forward to. One contestant also gets a funeral. It happens in either 5th, 6th or 8th episodes."

Sufi Motiwala comments on Karan Kundrra's eviction

Sufi noted that Karan Kundrra, who was evicted in one of the first three episodes, deserved to stay on the show. He explained that Karan was innocent but was doubted by others. Sufi revealed that Kundrra was overwhelmed and was unable to defend himself during the eviction. He shared a behind-the-scenes incident, saying, "When Karan's eviction was happening, there was also a technical malfunction that happened, which resulted in him not really being able to speak his whole part. This resulted in him not taking a stand for himself."

Watch a glimpse of Karan Kundrra's eviction here-

Sufi Motiwala talks about friendship with Apoorva Mukhija

Sufi admitted that he was unprepared for his interview for The Traitors, as he had not previously watched the show’s format. He expressed his shock upon receiving confirmation that he would join the show. He was excited to be part of The Traitors, which he said is different from Big Brother or Bigg Boss.

Further, the fashion critic revealed the first incident that stunned him on the show completely. Sufi disclosed that Apoorva told in front of Karan Johar and other contestants that she doesn't like him. He shared how this incident made him feel that he "wasn't ready" for the show, as he had received a wake-up call from Apoorva.

Sufi emphasized that while shooting for the show, it was a "do or die" situation as all contestants were living in the vast palace and their emotions were at their peak. He explained how all contestants were struggling to make it to the end, as each day, 2 got evicted. Revealing how he became friends with Apoorva, Sufi elaborated that he and Apoorva bonded because of their traumas and decided to stick with each other.

When asked if he and Apoorva were looked down upon for being creators, Sufi dismissed the claim. He mentioned that despite their arguments, he and Raftaar maintained a good bond, with Raftaar being supportive of him and Apoorva. Sufi also praised Karan Kundrra for his kindness and stated that no one looked down on them.

Regarding whether anyone played a dirty game, Sufi clarified that while there weren’t any dirty tactics, many contestants were lazy. He mentioned that he, Apoorva Mukhija, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Purab Jha, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Janvee Gaurr were actively playing the game, whereas Ashish Vidyarthi, Anshula Kapoor, and Nikita Luther were less engaged.

Sufi Motiwala on his equation with Uorfi Javed

Revealing with whom he didn't get along on and after the show, Sufi said, "I think me and Uorfi (Uorfi Javed) entered the show with no bond and me and Uorfi left the show with no bond." However, he emphasized how he didn't share a special bond with her before and didn't form one after. Sufi praised Karan Johar as a mentor.

Led by Karan Johar, The Traitors premiered on June 12.

