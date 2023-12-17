Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Khan wishes to EXPOSE Munawar Faruqui with evidence if he denies her claims

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting as the days pass by. And, in a recent development, after Aoora, Ayesha Khan is all set to make her entry into the most controversial house of Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Pinkvilla sat down with Ayesha for an interview. Khan candidly shared her perspective on various aspects, including her relationship with Munawar Faruqui.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui stands out as one of the most talked-about contestants in the Bigg Boss house. He claims that he is in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi, and their pictures have been circulating on social media ever since he entered the house.

Ayesha Khan claims Munawar Faruqui sobbingly apologized to her:

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Khan revealed a moment between her and Munawar Faruqui, about how he approached her with a tearful apology, expressing, "Dekho khudko kya bala ki khoobsurat ho, kitni achhi insaan ho tum, tum jaisi ladki se toh shaadi karni chahiye. (Look at yourself, how beautiful you are. One should marry a girl like you).”

When questioned about why she didn't address the issue at that time and whether her current revelations are for the sake of publicity, Ayesha said, "Agar mereko game mein ghusna hota, toh shayad jis din woh show mein aaye the, ussi din main woh cheez bahar laake game mein ghus jaati. (If I had to enter the game, I would’ve exposed him when he was about to enter the show).”

She acknowledged that, given the show has already completed six months, she is at a disadvantage as people have already chosen their favorites. Continuing about the same, she pointed out that Munawar himself has a strong fan base, and if she were seeking fame, she would enter the house as a supporter of Munawar rather than being against him.

Ayesha Khan says she contacted Munawar’s girlfriend:

Ayesha further disclosed that when Munawar was about to enter the Bigg Boss house, his girlfriend outside shared a picture with him where his face wasn't visible, which left Ayesha in confusion. In order to verify if it was Munawar, she reached out to his manager, who falsely claimed denial about the situation. Because of the manager's uncooperative response, Ayesha contacted Munawar's girlfriend directly, who allegedly revealed that he had been pleading and engaging in two-timing.

When asked about evidence supporting her allegations, Ayesha Khan responded, "Proof toh matlab, pura chittha, parcha pada hua hai. (Proof, in the sense that there is a complete document).”

Ayesha also expressed her desire for the outside world to see Munawar's true character, contrary to the character he presents. She expressed the urge to use the Bigg Boss platform to expose him, aiming for the audience to weigh both sides and later based on that form their opinions.

Regarding the possibility of Munawar Faruqui apologizing to her, Ayesha said that he may recognize the strength of the evidence she holds and might apologize. However, she added that if he doesn't, then her external team is active on this matter with all the evidence in hand, ready to expose him publicly.

