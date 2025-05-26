Cannes Film Festival 2025: Why did Apoorva Mukhija call Alia Bhatt from Aram Nagar?

Alia Bhatt is shining and how! Her breathtaking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 at the event's closing ceremony just left the internet amazed. Alia's stunning saree, confidence, and elegance were on point as she posed on the red carpet. The gorgeous look has been going viral on the internet, and just like us, many can't move their eyes away from Alia. Similarly, Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as the Rebel Kid, has also reacted to her look and ‘claimed’ to be Alia Bhatt. Read on.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram story, the popular social media star, Apoorva Mukhija reacted to Alia Bhatt's stunning saree look at the Cannes Film Festival. Apoorva uploaded her picture, looking gorgeous in a blingy gold plunging neckline dress, with the pattern of the dress similar to Alia's Gucci nude color saree. Sharing her picture alongside Bhatt's photo, Apoorva wrote, "alia bhatt from araam nagar (folding hands emoticon)."

Take a look at Apoorva Mukhija's Instagram story here-

Alia Bhatt's third Cannes appearance in a Gucci saree made jaws drop. The Jigra actress made heads turn as she graced the red carpet in gorgeous ensemble, reflecting India's culture. Dressed in an ivory saree embellished with Swarovski crystals, Alia posed confidently on the red carpet.

The minimal makeup, hair styled open, and just a few pieces of accessories elevated Alia's look. The plunging neckline blouse and the see-through train on the red carpet made the entire look shine even brighter. The 78th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13, 2025 and concluded on May 24.

Advertisement

Speaking about Apoorva Mukhija, the social media sensation made headlines after getting embroiled in India's Got Latent controversy. Along with Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva also landed in trouble for their unfiltered comments and opinions on the show.

While the legal proceeding continues, Apoorva has resumed work and has maintained an active social media presence.

ALSO READ: India's Got Latent Controversy: Apoorva Mukhija is stunned to see Samay Raina's choice of song for her PIC