Bigg Boss 19 or Naagin 7? Netizens react to the announcement

The speculations about an upcoming show have left fans excited. Bigg Boss and Naagin are among the most loved non-fictional and fictional shows on Indian Television screens. These shows have a massive fan following that showers love on each season. Now, the makers have teased the audience by making a big announcement without confirming the title of the show. Netizens have taken over the internet and expressed their speculations after this revelation by the makers was made.

Colors TV's recent Instagram post left fans on their toes. The channel dropped a new picture of an "eye" on social media. The eye picture indicates Bigg Boss' latest season, as the logo of this controversial show is an eye.

The channel didn't confirm Bigg Boss Season 19, but netizens believe that this announcement is of Naagin 7. Fans think that the channel has dropped the eye of the lead actress of Naagin 7. Sharing this post, the channel captioned, "#ComingSoon."

Take a look at the announcement post here-

After this post was shared by the channel, fans quickly flooded the comment section of this post and expressed their excitement over this announcement. While a big section of fans thought it was Naagin 7's announcement, many thought it was Bigg Boss 19's announcement.

Fan commented, "Naagin 7." Another fan commented, "Bigg Boss 19 ayga uska hi hint hai naagin-7 aab aur bhi der se ayga maybe huhhh" and so on, the comments continued.

Here's what fans think:

Speaking about Bigg Boss 19, it was Pinkvilla who exclusively informed its readers about the new season. Produced by Endemol Shine India, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning as the host with Bigg Boss 19. The 59-year-old will shoot the first promo for Bigg Boss 19 at the end of June, with the new season expected to premiere around late July. According to the sources, Bigg Boss 19 will deviate from its usual 3-month format and run for nearly 5.5 months, making it the longest season in the show's history.

Meanwhile, Naagin 7 has been officially announced by Ektaa Kapoor, and the lead for the fictional show has been locked.

