'House broken by thefts, brutally destroyed,' Bigg Boss 11 fame Bandgee Kallra reveals shocking details of robbery

Bandgee Kallra, who became a well-known figure after her stint on the controversial show Bigg Boss 11, has been going through a difficult time. Through her social media, she shared a shocking incident that occurred at her home in her absence. She disclosed that thieves broke into her house, vandalized her property, stole her personal belongings, and stole a huge amount of cash. Bandgee also expressed her frustration with the system, which has not taken any action since she reported the robbery.

Bandgee Kallra recounted this incident to her followers on her Instagram story. She posted a picture of her door, which had been destroyed by the robbers, and detailed the entire incident. The actor revealed, "Came home yesterday to my house broken in by thefts and brutally destroyed from inside out. So many personal things, money, etc., is lost and because it was my sister's wedding, I had a huge amount of cash kept at home. My house camera with SD is stolen too and two gates were broken, not one and nobody has a clue!"

The Bigg Boss 11 fame called out the system for not taking any action over this incident and said, "Our system is so weak and lethargic that they are chilling and having dinner instead of taking action. I am gonna make a video soon when I will be in the right headspace."

Take a look at Bandgee Kallra's post here-

This incident deeply affected Bandgee's well-being so much so that she lashed out at the system for not helping her. She wrote, "I have never felt this helpless! The way things are going or should I say not going at all, since now I have clear doubts about their job ethics and authenticity. The steps being (not taken) so this matter gets flushed under the table are so clear. I am highly disappointed in our system. I always knew it but now I am facing it and then people ask, Why do you want to move out of India????????? It's been almost 30 hours since I notified about the theft!"

In the same Instagram story, Bandgee urged for help from the system and expressed her concern about her personal details getting disclosed.

For the uninformed, Bandgee Kallra became a well-known name after Bigg Boss 11 in 2017. Her relationship with co-star Puneesh Sharma was the highlight of the season. The two were in a relationship for 5 years before they amicably parted ways in 2023.

