EXCLUSIVE: Is Udne Ki Aasha fame Neha Harsora in a relationship?

Udne Ki Aasha has been ruling the TRP charts, and its engaging storyline has hooked the audience. The female protagonist, Neha Harsora, is winning hearts with her performance. While fans enjoy watching her on-screen, not many know about her personal life. While speaking to us, we asked Neha whether she is in a relationship or if she has someone special in her life. The actress even revealed the qualities that she wishes to see in her partner.

Is Neha Harsora in a relationship?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neha Harsora was asked if she is in a relationship. The actress denied this speculation and answered, "No." Further, Neha shared the qualities she wishes to see in her real-life partner. She expressed how she wants her future partner to have acceptance for her and the things that are around.

Neha revealed that she wants her partner to also be her "friend." Neha also emphasised, "Love is important" and explained how caring in a relationship is a secondary thing.

Neha Harsora opens up on her bond with Kanwar Dhillon

When asked about her off-screen equation with her co-star Kanwar Dhillon, Neha shared, "He is a good friend. He is really nice and grounded." She further praised Kanwar's personality and mentioned how he quickly gets along with everyone and doesn't believe in showing off.

Here's a PIC of Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora:

Neha Harsora talks about her family's support

Speaking about her stint in Udne Ki Aasha, the actress has impressed a massive number of audience with her performance, and there is no second thought about it. While talking to us, the actress shared that she resonates with her character Sayali as she is also the first child and the responsible one. Like Sayali, even Neha wants her siblings to have a good life, and she doesn't want her family to have any trouble in her presence. Neha mentioned how she wants her siblings to move ahead in their lives because of her.

The actress even praised her parents for supporting her throughout her journey. She disclosed, "My family has been quite supportive. It has actually been my mom's dream to see us on TV because of which we started doing this. We never thought, or I never dreamt of being an actor. I think destiny is something you can't change, and now I really enjoy what I am doing. I love actually what I do. I think I'm going to do this for the rest of my life."

Neha shared how her mother always wanted her to be an actor and used to take her to the auditions. She shared that her father was also supportive. Neha added, "Due to this, all my siblings have worked in this field in some or the other way. My younger sister is also doing Pocket Mein Aasman on Star Plus. I think it was meant to be, and it happened. Now it feels good."

Udne Ki Aasha premiered on March 12, 2024 and airs every day.

