Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Cannes red carpet: Hina Khan’s reel to real journey is inspiring

Hina Khan, rightfully known as Sher Khan, has been nothing but an inspiration to many! Hina was born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on October 2, 1987. She has come a long way because of her talent, dedication, hard work, and determination. The actress has earned a big name in the industry and is loved for her unfiltered personality and talent. Despite being among the top-rated and one of the highest-paid actors, Khan has made a place for herself in the industry that is irreplaceable.

From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to the Cannes red carpet, let's revisit her journey in the industry.

Revisiting Hina Khan's reel to real journey

Debut show

Hina Khan's foray into the telly world began with the role of Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was roped in to play the lead role in 2009 opposite Karan Mehra. Her innocence left a mark on the hearts of the audience. Her acting prowess instantly received applause, and she became a household name. In the show, Akshara's journey, from being a single and the most loved daughter of the family to being a wife, daughter-in-law and mother was loved by the audience.

Hina successfully impressed the viewers with her performance. Fans still address her as Akshara, as she was a part of the show for more than seven years. It emerged to be one of the top-rated shows, and the actress garnered a huge fan following. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai proved to be a stepping stone in Hina's career, and she went on to shine after this.

Queen of reality shows

While fans enjoyed watching Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her departure from the longest-running show left many heartbroken. Hina's character was shown dead, leaving viewers shattered. But Hina made sure to not be absent from the screens for a long time. After her exit from the daily soap, the actress returned to Television, but this time, with a reality show. Hina participated in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Fans, who had just witnessed Hina's vulnerable side, got to see her fearless avatar. The actress made jaws drop with her courage. From completing water and aerial stunts to surviving creepy crawlies stunts, Hina aced it all like a true boss and was hailed by host Rohit Shetty for her performance.

The respect and love for her just kept increasing after fans witnessed her bold side in the reality show. Because of her bravery, Hina had emerged as the first runner up of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

After Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, it was the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 which grabbed Hina's interest. The actress, whose real life and personality were always under wraps, was unwrapped during her time in this show. Strong, emotional, and bold– Hina's fans witnessed all shades of her personality. From stating her strong opinions to winning hearts with her unfiltered persona, Hina had an amazing journey on the show. Salman Khan even tagged her as 'Sher Khan', and this moniker still follows her. Hina emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11 but indeed won millions of hearts.

Exploring negative role

Hina Khan surprised fans when she played a negative role in a daily soap. She was seen playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina's performance in the show received accolades. She nailed the negative character, proving that she is a real artist who can win hearts by portraying any role assigned.

Memorable Cannes Appearance

Hina Khan's appearance on the Cannes red carpet was a momentous occassion which marked a significant milestone in her career. The actress attended the Cannes Film Festival not once but twice. She wowed everyone with her breathtaking look on the red carpet. In 2019, Hina graced the 72nd edition of Cannes for the launch of her film poster titled Lines. The poster was released at the film festival at the Indian Pavillion.

From her dazzling red carpet looks to her interviews at this prestigious event, the actress just made the country proud with her debut at the biggest film festival. In 2022, Hina again attended the Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

Every time she appeared on the red carpet, she won hearts with her stunning attire and impressive confidence. Hina proved why she is one of the beloved actors and a successful name in the industry.

Apart from the above-mentioned milestones, the 37-year-old has showcased her acting mettle in numerous films, short films and web series. She has also done many music videos alongside many actors.

Hina Khan's journey serves as an inspiration to millions, particularly young women who aspire to make a mark in the entertainment industry. While her professional achievements are commendable, her personal life is equally inspiring. The actress is currently battling stage three breast cancer. Despite the challenges she faces in her recovery, Hina's courage and optimism have won our hearts. As she continues to shine in the industry, we look forward to seeing her in new projects.

