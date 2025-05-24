Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin gets inspired by Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Watch

Udne Ki Aasha is one of the top-rated and most captivating shows that has kept audiences hooked. Its engaging storyline resonates with viewers, ensuring that fans' attention remains. Recently, it was revealed that Renuka gives Sayali's jewellery to Tejas, as he needed money; instead of using the jewellery as collateral, Tejas sells it. To make them confess, Sachin decides to transform into Rooh Baba, Kartik Aaryan's character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Advertisement

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Udne Ki Aasha on their official social media page. In this promo, Renuka appears frightened as she sees a chair swinging on its own. She yells, prompting all the family members to gather, looking terrified. Amidst this scenario, Sachin enters dressed as Rooh Baba, Kartik Aaryan's character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and sets out to find a solution. Sachin aims to uncover the culprit who stole Sayali's jewellery using black magic. This sight terrifies Renuka and Tejas.

The caption of this promo read, "Baba Sachin aaye hain chor ko pakadne…Ghar mein mach gaya hai hungama! Kya asli chor hoga be-naqaab?"

Watch a glimpse of the upcoming twist in Udne Ki Aasha here-

For the uninformed, in the recent episode, it was seen that Sayali and Sachin get worried as they learn that the gold jewellery is not real. However, they decide to hide it from the family as they are busy celebrating their grandmother's birthday. However, because of Riya's mother, the truth is somehow exposed.

Advertisement

After which, Renuka tries to blame Sayali for losing gold jewellery. But all believe that Sayali is not responsible for the gold jewellery getting lost. In order to clear this confusion, Sayali and Sachi pledge to get back the jewellery and have doubts about Renuka and Tejas.

Udne Ki Aasha stars Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles. The show has been continuously ranking in the top spot on the TRP chart for weeks now. Apart from them, the show also stars Sanjay Narvekar, Radhika Vidyasagar, Puru Chibber and more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kanwar Dhillon recalls shooting for Pandya Store despite shoulder dislocation; reveals WHY he did so