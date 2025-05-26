WATCH: Indian Idol 15 fame Chaitanya Devadhe joins Shreya Ghoshal on stage at her concert; here's what happens next

Shreya Ghoshal and her genuine aura always win our hearts! Recently, Shreya's big concert was conducted in Mumbai, attended by her immeasurable fan following, who just enjoyed watching the star sing live. Her soulful voice touched many hearts and left an unforgettable impact. During this concert, Indian Idol 15 fame Chaitanya Devadhe had also graced the stage of the show and performed a few songs with Shreya, making this experience a memorable moment for the fans. After this, Chaitanya's sweet gesture towards Shreya was just too sweet.

Advertisement

Adding to the magic of the night, Indian Idol 15 fame Chaitanya Devadhe gifted Shreya Ghoshal a special present, a gesture that deeply touched the renowned singer. The heartwarming moment was captured in a viral backstage video circulating on social media, where Shreya can be heard praising Chaitanya, saying, “Oh my God, you rocked ...kya gaya (You sang amazing).” Chaitanya replies, “Ma'am yeh life gift laaya hoon aapke liye (Ma'am I have got a gift for you).”

Watch Shreya Ghoshal and Chaitanya Devadhe's video here-

To which Shreya Ghoshal responds sweetly and with humor, “Kyu laya (Why did you bring it?),” before warmly accepting his gift. This exchange reflected their mutual respect and highlighted Shreya’s genuine support for emerging talents, proving once again that she never shies away from encouraging true artists.

Chaitanya Devadhe was a part of Indian Idol 15 and emerged in the fourth spot in the grand finale. Several celebrities graced this season and were treated by the soulful voice of the contestant. Over the years, several talent rose to fame after performing on the stage of the show.

Advertisement

Indian Idol 15 aired from October 26, 2024, to April 6, 2025. Judged by Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, contestant Manasi Ghosh was the winner of this season. The singing reality show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

ALSO READ: Who is Indian Idol 15 winner Manasi Ghosh? Know everything about the 24-year-old