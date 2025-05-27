POLL: Which early 2000s show do you want to see back on TV? Miley Jab Hum Tum, Dill Mill Gayye and more, VOTE

2000s shows occupy a significant place in every 90s kid's heart. From rom-coms to fantasy and drama series, the fresh storylines of these shows created magic on television screens. Whether for kids or adults, all were captivated by the television, as it was the primary source of entertainment. Today, with many other platforms available, audience exposure has increased. However, we still believe that if the early 2000s shows return to television screens, they will recapture the attention of all.

Pinkvilla has introduced an interesting poll for its readers. Here, you have the chance to vote for your favorite early 2000s shows that you would like to see back on television. With drama, fantasy, romance, and thrillers, the nominations for this poll are quite intriguing and sure to leave you feeling nostalgic. The nominations include Miley Jab Hum Tum, Dill Mill Gayye, Son Pari, Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Karishma Kaa Karishma, Shararat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Vote here-

Which early 2000s show do you want to see back on TV? Miley Jab Hum Tum Dill Mill Gayye Son Pari Sanjivani Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Shaka Laka Boom Boom Karishma Kaa Karishma Shararat Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Kasautii Zindagii Kay Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Miley Jab Hum Tum starred Mohit Sehgal, Arjun Bijlani, Rati Pandey and Sanaya Irani. This romantic drama aired from September 22, 2008, to November 19, 2010.

Dill Mill Gayye starred Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Sukirti Kandpal, Jennifer Winget, and Karan Wahi in lead roles. This rom-com was on air from August 20, 2007, to October 29, 2010.

Son Pari starred Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni and Ashok Lokhande in lead roles. This fictional drama aired from November 23, 2000, to March 1, 2006.

Sanjivani starred Gurdeep Kohli, Mihir Mishra, Mohnish Behl and more in pivotal characters. This romantic show ran for three years, from January 16, 2002, to March 16, 2005.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai starred Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, and Sumeet Raghavan in lead roles. This hit sitcom aired from November 1, 2004, to July 17, 2017.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom featured Vishal Solankee and Hansika Motwani in pivotal roles. The fantasy series ran from August 19, 2002, to October 10, 2004.

Karishma Kaa Karishma starred Jhanak Shukla, Sanjeev Seth, Eva Grover and more in important roles. This fantasy show aired from January 24, 2003, to April 16, 2004.

Shararat featured Shruti Seth, Farida Jalal, Poonam Narula and more in lead roles. This fantasy drama aired from January 24, 2003, to November 17, 2006.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starred Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Mandira Bedi and many others in important roles. This drama aired for a longer period, from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, Urvashi Dholakia and Ronit Roy in lead roles. The romantic drama aired from October 29, 2001, to February 28, 2008.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii starred Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Mohnish Behl and more in important roles. This drama aired from October 16, 2000, to October 9, 2008.

The result of this poll will be published on May 29.

