EXCLUSIVE: Rannvijay Singha breaks silence on MTV Roadies XX winner speculations

MTV Roadies XX is an adventure reality show that generates significant buzz whenever it airs. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show has kept the audience engaged with its shocking twists in every episode. As it approaches its grand finale, speculation about the winner is at an all-time high on social media. Names of several contestants, including Gullu and Yogesh, along with their gang leaders, are being discussed widely online. Rannvijay Singha has now finally addressed these speculations.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Rannvijay Singha for his thoughts on the ongoing rumors regarding the winner of MTV Roadies XX. Commenting, the host said, "Oh man, every Roadie season or even the other one, Splitsvilla or whatever one does, the following is such, the social media is such that it's crazy that everybody is following. Every Saturday, Sunday they discuss the tasks, the immunities, who's going to be voted out and everything, and there are theories and conspiracy theories always circling around."

Further, the MTV Roadies XX host said, "Speculations keep going on and people keep saying, this guy's going to win, that girl is going to win, this is going to happen but that's the beauty of watching reality television that all the people who are following these contestants, they start feeling for them and they want them to win and then they see some previews and this and that and start making assumptions.”

The actor elaborated on how netizens have made various theories on winners but admitted that the buzz only works in the show's favor. He added, "Now everybody's a creator, they say maine yeh dekha, maine woh dekha (I have seen this, I have seen that). So it's quite cool, man, it works for the show. The buzz is really high and we're really excited."

The host then spoke about the MTV Roadies XX grand finale that is scheduled to take place in the coming weekend. He disclosed, "You'll see all the gangs performing, the contestants performing, and then the finale is on Sunday."

While Rannvijay Singha is the host, the gang leaders of MTV Roadies XX are Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia and Elvish Yadav.

