Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee join Pati Patni Aur Panga: Know everything about this non-fiction show

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee, the beloved couple, have been missing from Television screens for a while now. However, the iconic duo is set to be back, and we can't wait to watch them in a non-fiction show. Titled Pati Patni Aur Panga, the show will revolve around two people with different personalities and their journey in a relationship. They say opposites attract—and that’s exactly what makes marriage so beautifully unpredictable.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee join Pati Patni Aur Panga

Two people with different habits, beliefs, and quirks come together to build a life, turning everyday moments into beautiful memories. Celebrating this delightful dynamic and treating the audience with a dose of entertainment, a new show will air soon. Joining this joyous rollercoaster ride are television’s most loved and happening couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee.

Here's everything about Pati Patni Aur Panga

Pati Patni Aur Panga unpacks what really goes into making the magic last—the love, the effort, the laughter, and the little everyday wins that keep relationships going strong. Diving into the delightful chaos, the show gives a fun glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples as they take on entertaining challenges that test their chemistry. Several celebrity duos known for their sparkling chemistry, social media chatter, and real-life love story will bring their charm and quirk to the show.

According to Indian Express, couples like Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Sudesh Lehri and his wife, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah and more popular celebs are said to participate in the show. However, an official confirmation on this is still awaited. The premiere date and time of Pati Patni Aur Panga is not yet been announced.

Coming back to the first confirmed couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee, the celebrity duo fell in love while working together on Ramayan and got married. They welcomed two daughters in 2022.

