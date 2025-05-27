Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Geetanjali to confess her feelings for Armaan, will they get engaged?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running on Indian Television screens for more than a decade now and continues to keep audiences hooked. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, the show has hooked a massive number of fans who keep them engaged. Recently, the show took a seven-year leap. Now, the makers are set to introduce an upcoming twist as the show will soon depict a love triangle of Armaan, Geetaanjali and Abhira. This major spoiler will soon be seen in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

According to Bollywood Life, Armaan's daughter Maira is preparing for Armaan and Geetanjali's engagement. For this, Abhira reaches Armaan's house to deliver the sarees. Abhira feels Armaan's presence, but they fail to meet. While Maira likes Geetanjali and wants her as her mother, Armaan doesn't agree to get engaged to Geetanjali. As per the spoiler, Armaan's decision not to get engaged will leave Geetanjali upset.

Geetanjali will further confess her feelings for Armaan and will plan to propose to him. But a major twist will again occur in their lives as Abhira will enter their lives, and Geetanjali's dreams will shatter. However, it will be interesting to see whether Geetanjali will leave Armaan or whether she will cross boundaries to get Armaan's love.

Recently, it was seen that Maira wants Geetanjali and Armaan to get married. She takes help from Geetanjali's grandfather to plan their secret engagement. Abhira and Maira meet in the garden for the first time, and the former instantly feels a connection with the little girl. Maira orders sarees online from Abhira for Geetanjali for which Abhira goes to her house.

Speaking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story after the leap, it was seen that Armaan is living with his daughter and has broken all his ties with Abhira and the Poddar family. Meanwhile, Abhira is under the assumption that her daughter is lost, and thus, Armaan has left her. However, Armaan is now an RJ and is living with Geetanjali and her grandfather. Meanwhile, Abhira, Vidya and Kaveri are living away from the Poddar family as they do not share a good relationship with them.

Apart from Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shruti Ulfat, Anita Raj, Rishabh Jaiswal and more in lead roles.

