Mukul Dev passes away: Arjun Bijlani mourns his loss, remembers working with him

The news of Mukul Dev's passing has left a deep void in the hearts of fans, colleagues, and industry insiders alike, many of whom are struggling to come to terms with it. Known for his versatility and impactful screen presence, Mukul had carved a unique niche for himself across both television and cinema. Arjun Bijlani, who worked closely with Mukul in the gripping web series State of Siege: 26/11, expressed his shock and sorrow at the tragic loss.

Recalling his experience of working with Mukul Dev, Arjun Bijlani shared, "Sad to hear about the loss of Mukul, my co-actor. He was an incredible talent, and I'll always cherish the good times we shared on screen together. Rest in peace. My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time." Mukul's work in State of Siege: 26/11 was widely appreciated. His role in the series added a layer of gravitas to the narrative

For the uninformed, the news about Mukul Dev's demise came out on May 24. The actor breathed his last on Friday night (May 23). Tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow actors, many sharing their memories and moments with Mukul on social media

The actor was known not just for his acting prowess but also for his humility, professionalism, and ability to connect with people across age groups. He began his career in the 1990s and remained active in the industry for over two decades, taking on a variety of roles that showcased his range and depth as an actor.

Whether it was playing a hero, a supporting character, or a complex antagonist, Mukul always brought authenticity and sincerity to his performances.

Apart from State of Siege: 26/11, Mukul worked in several other shows like Kahin Diyaa Jale Kahin Jiyaa, Kutumb, Gharwali Uparwali, K. Street Pali Hill and more. He even acted in popular films like Jai Ho, Creature 3D, R... Rajkumar, and Son of Sardaar and won the hearts of the audience.

