Dil Ki Baatein: When and where to watch Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's hosted kid-centric talk show

Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as the audience's favorite Anupamaa, is set to be on screens in a new avatar. Not as an actor but as a host this time! Dil Ki Baatein, a new talk show featuring Rupali as the host, is set to air, bringing a fresh twist to heartwarming conversations with children. In this unique concept, Anupamaa takes on the role of a mentor and friend, engaging with a lively group of expressive kids in candid conversations. These interactions promise to be filled with laughter, innocence, and valuable life lessons.

When and where to watch Rupali Ganguly's new show

Star Plus uploaded the first promo of Dil Ki Baatein on its official social media page, announcing this upcoming talk show. Here, a few children were seen throwing their quirky and difficult questions to Anupamaa and sharing their challenges with her. Anupama then treats the kids with a dessert, leaving them happy. The kids then approve Anupama as their host. Dil Ki Baatein will be available to watch on Star Plus from June 9 at 6:30 PM.

Watch Dil Ki Baatein first promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Bachon ke dil ki baatein, jahan masti ho, aur kabhi kabhi thodi shararat bhi! Anupama ke saath taiyaar ho jaiye dil ko chhoo lene wali kahaniyon aur hasi-mazaak ke liye."

Dil Ki Baatein will be a mini-series that will capture the beautiful intersection of Anupama’s wisdom and the honest, unfiltered world of children. Through playful discussions, heartfelt moments, and endless giggles, each episode will offer something special for audiences of all ages

With Rupali Ganguly’s signature warmth and a cast of adorable kids, this show is set to bring smiles, spark nostalgia, and create lasting memories.

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress has been a part of several shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Bigg Boss 1, Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and more.

