India's Got Latent Controversy: Apoorva Mukhija moves out of her Mumbai home following death threats? Shares life update; PIC

India's Got Latent's controversy legal proceedings continue while Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and more face repercussions of their comments on the show. Amid this ongoing row, Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has emptied her Mumbai home.

Apoorva, who was absent from social media after the uproar erupted, made headlines when she unfollowed everyone and deleted all posts from her Instagram account. Later, she made a comeback by showing r*pe, a*id attack and death threats messages she received on social media.

Now, taking to her Instagram story, Apoorva Mukhija shared a small clip (now deleted) from her Mumbai home. In this video, the actress was seen wearing a short white dress as she stood alone in the living room of her house. Cardboard boxes and cleaning material can be seen lying on the floor. She switches off the light of her empty room, and in the caption of this clip, she wrote, "End of an era." This caption and this clip show that she is vacating her house.

After this, the popular social media sensation also shared an Instagram story, giving her followers a glimpse of her life. She shared a picture of her sad face, an old picture where she posed against the sunset. Here, Apoorva's disappointment reflects through her facial expressions.

The Rebel Kid is wearing a yellow crochet outfit here as she strikes the peace out sign. Sharing this photo on her story, Apoorva wrote, "Life lately," hinting at the struggles she has been experiencing amid India's Got Latent row.

Meanwhile, on April 9, 2025, Apoorva Mukhija shared a video on her YouTube channel, revealing her side of the story following India's Got Latent controversy. In this video, Apoorva stated how this controversy affected her health, emotional state and her work commitments. The influencer went on to reveal that she would have sleep paralysis. She even harmed herself and said “I still have scars."

In this vlog, Apoorva apologised to all the people she hurt with her statements. “I am very sorry. I should have been more mindful of my words. I have learned my lesson, and I promise I will do better going forward,” she expressed.

Recently, Apoorva Mukhija was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell along with Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia. Samay and Ashish appeared for the probe; however, Ranveer and Apoorva reportedly did not respond. Due to their lack of cooperation, the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police might now reportedly consider legal steps against them.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

