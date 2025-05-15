India's Got Latent Controversy: Apoorva Mukhija is stunned to see Samay Raina's choice of song for her PIC

Not too long ago, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and others landed in legal trouble for the controversial show, India's Got Latent. Samay, who was absent from social media since February, returned recently as he resumed work. He finally reunited with Apoorva, aka The Rebel Kid, after the controversy began. Samay shared a picture of Mukhija, and the song he chose for her totally stunned her.

Taking to his social media account, Samay Raina uploaded Apoorva's picture on his Instagram story. From the photo, it seems that Samay and Apoorva were out for dinner. She can be seen smiling as she is candidly captured and raises a toast with Samay.

For the unversed, this is the first time Samay shared Apoorva's photo on his Instagram since India's Got Latent controversy. The Rebel Kid reshared the story and was stunned to see Samay's song selection for her photo. The comedian chose King Magneto's song Sensations for Apoorva's picture, leaving her in stitches.

Take a look at Apoorva Mukhija's reaction here-

India's Got Latent controversy began after Ranveer Allahbadia's appearance on the show. His comment on parental s*x was slammed by many, and he faced legal trouble next. Apoorva Mukhija was called out for her remark on v*gina, following which, she was summoned and several FIRs were filed against her.

Samay, the host of India's Got Latent, was called out for his insensitive remark on individuals with disabilities recently. Similarly, a few others were summoned for their appearance on the show. The controversy first started in February 2025.

In March, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia resumed work amidst the ongoing legal proceedings. Meanwhile, Samay recently returned to social media and work. India's Got Latent's episodes were deleted from YouTube following escalated controversy.

