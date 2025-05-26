Want to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show? Here's how you can

The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to be back with a bang, and we can't wait for its premiere! Featuring Kapil Sharma and his talented star cast, the show has been the audience's favorite show. With this new third season, the makers of the show have introduced a new element that will keep fans excited. Fans now have a chance to appear on the show if they have a unique talent. For this, the makers have now listed down instructions on how fans can be a part of the show.

Whether you’ve memorised every joke, quoted every punchline, or just have a talent that’s totally unique—this is your moment to shine. The instructions to be a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show are simple-

1- Follow @netflix_in and @thegreatindiankapilshow

2- Upload a clip of your unique talent (60 seconds max) on Instagram and tag @thegreatindiankapilshow with #HarFunnyvaarBadhegaParivaar and #thegreatindiansuperfan

3- Tell your name, city and why you love The Great Indian Kapil Show!

Here's a post where the makers have announced these instructions-

From epic impressions to quirky dance moves, dramatic dialogues to completely offbeat, get a chance to be part of The Great Indian Kapil Show as the team is set to welcome their fans.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan appears as one of the first few guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. There will be no change in plans unless there's a last-minute change of plans due to the Sikandar actor's hectic schedule. Similarly, more celebrities and prominent faces from different sectors of the industry are expected to grace the upcoming season.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and more, will start streaming on Netflix from June 21, 2025, at 8 PM. The new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream every Saturday at 8 PM.

