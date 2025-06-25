Tejasswi Prakash Diet: Morning tea made by Karan Kundrra to healthy drinks, here's what she consumes in a day

Tejasswi Prakash is a beloved actor in the entertainment industry, admired for her acting skills. Over the years, she has impressed fans with her performances and built a large fan following. In addition to her acting, she occasionally creates vlogs. A while ago, Tejasswi shared a vlog showcasing what she eats in a day. Her meals are a mix of healthy options and indulgent fast food items that keep her happy. Let’s take a look at what she eats in a day.

Tejasswi Prakash's diet

Pre breakfast

Tejasswi Prakash starts her day with a cup of tea made by beau Karan Kundrra, followed by a hydrating drink when she travels to work. This drink consists of lauki (bottle gourd), amla (Indian gooseberry), and pudina (mint) juice. She explains that lauki and pudina act as cooling agents, which help promote a healthy gut, while amla is great for improving hair thickness. After her hydrating drink, Tejasswi enjoys sweet lime (mosambi) juice. She highlights her preference for liquids in the morning, as they keep her energized for performing stunts.

Breakfast

For breakfast, Tejasswi Prakash opts for idli or samosas, or her favorite snack to keep her heart happy. Following this, she hydrates by drinking beetroot juice and coconut water.

Lunch

At lunch, Tejasswi chooses homemade meals, including non-vegetarian dishes. In her vlog, she is seen savoring chicken curry, vegetables, salad, roti, rice, and kebabs. After lunch, she practices the Vajrasana exercise to aid in digestion.

After Lunch

After lunch, Tejasswi enjoys a cup of black coffee without sugar. Following her coffee, she consumes fruits such as pears, apples, and bananas.

Evening snack

While shooting for Naagin 6, Tejasswi revealed that she has 'sukha bhel' (a dry snack made from puffed rice) every evening. After her snack, she opts for chia seed-infused lemon water.

Dinner

Tejasswi is often seen enjoying her dinner outings, where she indulges in dosas and pav bhajis.

Speaking about her work life, Tejasswi Prakash has acted in numerous shows such as Naagin 6, Bigg Boss 15 and more. On Television, she was last seen as a guest on Laughter Chefs.

