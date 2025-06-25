Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah is over a decade older than him? Find out their age gap

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are one of the most adored celebrity couples in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with their undeniable chemistry and playful banter. Their relationship is often celebrated for its authenticity, showcasing what true love looks like as they have gracefully navigated a myriad of challenges together. In a world full of stereotypes, Krushna and Kashmera stand out as a remarkable couple who have not only broken the mold but have emerged even stronger.

Do you know Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek's age gap?

Their love story beautifully exemplifies the belief that age is merely a number. Krushna Abhishek, born in 1983, is 12 years younger than his wife Kashmera, who was born in 1972. Despite this difference, they are the epitome of a loving partnership. Their story is a beautiful testament to love’s ability to triumph over challenges and societal expectations.

For those who don't know, their love story began on the streets of Jaipur during the filming of Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya. A casual introduction led to a blossoming friendship, which quickly evolved into romance when Kashmera Shah invited the then-newcomer Krushna for an intimate dinner. Before tying the knot, Krushna and Kashmera were in a live-in relationship for over six years.

Their journey together was marked by a low-key wedding, wrapped in secrecy for the first few years. Kashmera once revealed that they wanted to test the strength of their relationship. They believed that if things didn’t work out, they could amicably part ways without any drama.

Fortunately, as time passed, their bond only deepened, and they have since become known as one of the coolest couples in the showbiz world. With their playful spirit and unwavering support for each other, they defy stereotypes. In 2017, their family grew when they joyously welcomed twin baby boys, Rayaan and Krushaang, through surrogacy.

Workwise, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are currently seen in Laughter Chefs. The show will soon conclude. Apart from this, Krushna is also a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

