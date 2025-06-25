After Bigg Boss OTT 2 and MTV Roadies XX, did Elvish Yadav win Laughter Chefs with Karan Kundrra?

Laughter Chefs indeed delivered laughter and some interesting celebrity moments that audiences crave. From a star-studded lineup of contestants to unforeseen moments, the family reality show has been on the binge-watch list of many on weekends. However, now the journey is finally coming to an end. Yes, the Laughter Chefs cast has shot their grand finale episode. As per reports, Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav have won the reality show. Elvish has previously won Bigg Boss OTT 2 and MTV Roadies XX.

Did Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra win Laughter Chefs?

Karan Kundrra, who stepped in as a contestant on the reality show a few weeks back, joined Elvish Yadav as a partner. Elvish was initially paired with Abdu Rozik. However, Abdu took a midway exit from Laughter Chefs, and Karan entered. Amid the buzz about the Laughter Chefs winner, Karan has now indirectly reacted to the speculations. He has added a "hands joined" emoticon, hinting at being grateful. However, he didn't mention anything about his and Elvish's victory in the show.

Here's how Karan Kundrra reacted -

Netizens react

After Karan shared this, fans were quick to extend good wishes Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav on their victory. One fan wrote, "Congrats Karan… always in our hearts. Much love Karan, from Elvish Army – Punjab x Haryana forever!” Both heroes, both hearts — well deserved, well remembered. #LaughterChefsSeason2 #ElvishYadav #KaranKundrra," whereas another fan commented, "Congratulations Karan Thanks for being a great partner" and so on the comments continued.

Take a look at fans reaction here-

Everything about Laughter Chefs

The second season of Laughter Chefs premiered on January 25, 2025 and has kept audiences engaged since then. The contestants are Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Reem Shaikh, and Karan Kundrra. Abdu Rozik and Mannara Chopra, who were a part of the show initially, took a mid-way exit following prior commitments.

Hosted by Bharti Singh, celebrity chef and food connoisseur Harpal Singh lends his expertise to the competition. He assigns the dishes to the celebrity pairs, and they then replicate the dish. The show is expected to conclude in the first week of July 2025.

