EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s promo shoot and show’s premiere dates revealed

The excitement around Bigg Boss never really dies down, proving it has been a staple of Indian television for nearly two decades. This reality show is more than just drama—it has served as a career lifeline for actors, helping many bounce back into the spotlight. A few months ago, whispers emerged that the production house Banijay Asia (Endemol Shine India) might part ways with Colors TV, the channel that has been home to Bigg Boss for several years. This news put the future of both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi in jeopardy.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Bigg Boss Season 19 is definitely happening and will be produced by Endemol Shine India. The show promises to bring all the drama, challenges, and entertainment that fans love. What’s even more exciting is that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning as the host. Despite often mentioning how emotionally exhausting the show can be, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has agreed to host once again.

The 59-year-old will shoot the first promo for Bigg Boss 19 at the end of June, with the new season expected to premiere around late July.

Salman Khan’s association with Bigg Boss runs deep, and this will be his 16th time hosting the show, clearly showing his special connection with the franchise.

As for Bigg Boss, the reality show has also expanded to OTT, with three digital seasons so far. The first digital season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Though fans were initially skeptical, he won them over with his handling of the contestants. Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of that maiden digital season, with Nishant Bhatt finishing as the runner-up.

Season 2 of the OTT version featured Salman Khan as host and ran for about two months. Season 3 was led by Anil Kapoor, whose fresh and energetic approach won fans over during his month-and-a-half stint.

Now, the wait is finally over—Bigg Boss 19 is on the horizon with its favorite host, Salman Khan. Fans can look forward to intense showdowns, unexpected friendships, and emotional rollercoasters—the very elements that have made the show so popular.

