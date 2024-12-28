Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner Divya Agarwal’s controversies: From gold digger accusations to slamming BB for favoring Shamita Shetty

Life after winning Bigg Boss OTT 1 hasn't been smooth for Divya Agarwal. She not only ended her relationship with Varun Sood but also faced harsh online comments. Following her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar, she was labeled a 'gold digger' for quickly moving on from one man to another for financial gain.

Despite the backlash, Divya confronted the criticism head-on and addressed it openly. Here’s a look at her tumultuous life since her victory.

Complete list of controversies Divya Agarwal has faced till now

1- Divya Agarwal on being called a gold digger by netizens

Divya Agarwal who has starred in quite a few web shows including Ragini MMS Returns: Season 2 and Abhay faced intense trolling and was labeled a gold digger after Varun Sood’s sister accused her of not returning their ancestral jewelry through a tweet. The tweet was later deleted after Divya Agarwal gave multiple replies to it. In an interview with ETimes TV, the Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner expressed her frustration, highlighting that she had worked hard to build her career.

She emphasized that being an independent woman doesn't preclude seeking a successful partner, arguing that if she were a gold digger, she would have simply settled with a wealthy man instead of working hard to establish herself.

2- Divya Agarwal slammed Bigg Boss for being biased towards Shamita Shetty

Divya expressed her disappointment over not being invited to participate in Bigg Boss 16, despite being assured by the makers before the OTT version that she would be part of the main show.

Even after reaching out to them, she was bluntly informed that she was not called to join. This left her disheartened and uncertain about continuing, as she had expected to be a part of the main show after winning the OTT season, a promise that seemed to have been overlooked.

3- Divya Agarwal publicly asked Anurag Kashyap for a film

Earlier this year, Divya Agarwal publicly expressed her desire to work with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an Instagram post. As a fan of his work, she took the initiative, and in an interview with ETimes TV, she revealed that Kashyap responded kindly. Divya also apologized for any inconvenience caused by friends tagging him to ensure he saw her message.

4- Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s breakup that caused stir

The MTV Splitsvilla 10 runner-up surprised fans by announcing her breakup with Varun Sood on Instagram, expressing her need to focus on herself and step away from the relationship. She emphasized that Varun will always be her best friend and asked everyone to respect her decision.

5- Varun Sood’s sister accused Divya Agarwal of not returning their ancestral jewelry

Earlier this year, Varun's sister Akshita accused Divya of not returning their family's ancestral jewelry. Divya strongly refuted these claims by sharing proof of sending the jewelry back and criticized them for seeking media attention through such accusations.

In an interview with ETimes TV, she explained that they had been repeatedly asking her manager about the gifts exchanged during their three-year relationship, noting that it’s unreasonable to keep track of every gift and card shared during that time.

6- Divya Agarwal’s engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar shocked her fans

Divya Agarwal got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar a few months after her breakup with Varun Sood, during her 30th birthday party on December 5, 2022. She shared that she and Apurva had dated from 2015 to 2018 but remained close friends even after drifting apart.

As Divya Agarwal and her fiancé plan their wedding, their choice of a destination celebration reflects their vibrant personalities and desire for memorable moments. Fans look forward to seeing how this new chapter unfolds for the couple.

