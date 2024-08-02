Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Live Updates: Who will lift trophy for Anil Kapoor-hosted show tonight?

WATCH: Taapsee Pannu asks THIS wish for husband Mathias Boe as she cuts her birthday cake; says, 'Inko next time thoda jyada mauka dena...'
Blue Lock Editor Shares Where Story's Inspiration Came From
Conor McGregor Hilariously Reacts To KSI Pulling Out Of His 2 Vs 1 Fight Due To Injury
WATCH: Katrina Kaif looks radiant in traditional fit and 'kala chashma' as she returns to Mumbai in style
Happy Birthday Charli XCX: Exploring Her Road To Brat Girl Summer Success As Singer Turns 32
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Luna Uncover Poppy’s Secrets?
Katrina Kaif gushes over Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's new song Party Fever; DEETS here
Ulajh Screening: Janhvi Kapoor exits with rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya, and Khushi Kapoor - Vedang Raina escort Rekha; WATCH
General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Be Arrested for Kristina’s Fall?
WATCH: Taapsee Pannu asks THIS wish for husband Mathias Boe as she cuts her birthday cake; says, 'Inko next time thoda jyada mauka dena...'
Blue Lock Editor Shares Where Story's Inspiration Came From
WATCH: Katrina Kaif looks radiant in traditional fit and 'kala chashma' as she returns to Mumbai in style
Happy Birthday Charli XCX: Exploring Her Road To Brat Girl Summer Success As Singer Turns 32
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Luna Uncover Poppy’s Secrets?
Katrina Kaif gushes over Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's new song Party Fever; DEETS here
Ulajh Screening: Janhvi Kapoor exits with rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya, and Khushi Kapoor - Vedang Raina escort Rekha; WATCH
General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Be Arrested for Kristina’s Fall?
Aamir Khan joins ex-wife Kiran Rao, sons Junaid and Azad for outing in Mumbai; see PICS
Virgo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Never Lose Sight of Their Wellness Goals
Aquarius to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Possess Strong Intuitive Powers
90 Heartfelt Mother-Son Quotes to Celebrate Their Love And Warmth
How to Rekindle a Relationship? 15 Great Ways to Get the Spark Back
61 Unique Couple Activities to Escape the Ordinary
270+ Questions to Ask Your Boyfriend And Know Him Better
Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Always Take Dating Seriously
Sagittarius to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Prone to Impulsive Shopping Sprees
70 Quotes About “Friends as Sisters” Sharing an Unbreakable Bond
Conor McGregor Hilariously Reacts To KSI Pulling Out Of His 2 Vs 1 Fight Due To Injury
Throwback: When Michael Jordan Redefined His Legacy With the Infamous Flu Game
How To Watch Canada vs Spain Basketball on August 2: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics
What Is the Meaning of DNP in Basketball
CM Punk’s Scathing Response To Shane McMahon and Tony Khan's Private Meeting Over Potential Deal
When Shaquille O’Neal Felt Disrespected Over Credit Check Request While Making USD 1 Million Dollar House Purchase
When Simone Biles Opened Up About Her 4-Year Relationship With THIS Former WWE Star Before Meeting Jonathan Owens
CM Punk Explains Major Difference Between Vince McMahon and Triple H's Visions For WWE: ‘Leftover 80s weird macho energy’
How Many Olympic Medals Does Michael Jordan Have? Exploring NBA Legend’s Exploits for Team USA
Happy Birthday Mark: Exploring the NCT member's solo career with Drop, Golden Hour, Child, 200 and more
TREASURE earns double Platinum; SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan X Wonwoo, NewJeans and more earn Gold RIAJ certifications
When BTS’ Jimin cheekily told Stray Kids’ Felix how he's 'not stealing' but reclaiming his fan
TWICE's Tzuyu announces solo debut with intriguing trailer captioned, 'All abouTZU is Coming Soon'; WATCH
What is PPULBATU? Know about TXT's self-created characters, what they mean, design elements and more
13 Jungkook solo songs that celebrate his pop star brilliance
10 facts about Lee Min Ho that only his true fans know about
HYBE 2.0: South Korean giant announces key details of new and innovative business strategy
When EXO’s Baekhyun was ‘sensitive’ about relationship talk after breakup with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon; Watch
11 Best Summer Mini Dresses to Turn up the Heat at Every Occasion
15 Best Beach Wedding Dresses for Ceremonies on the Shore
11 Best Spray Sunscreens for a Quick Splash of Sun Protection
13 Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin That Hydrate And Pamper It
16 Best Summer Dresses You Need Now to Stay Chic in the Heat
14 Best Midi Dresses from Ethical Brands That Emphasize Sustainability
10 Best Dresses for Tall Women That’ll Make You Look Ravishing
10 Best Green Dresses to Fashionably Hop on the Trend Train
10 Best Holiday Dresses to Embrace Festive Spirits in Style
Sara Tendulkar’s casual outing in gray bodycon dress and YSL bag can’t get any better
5 Mrunal Thakur-approved earrings to add some much-needed bling to your looks
Shraddha Kapoor's strapless corset gown from Stree 2 promotions is perfect for a sizzling date night with your beau
5 vintage outfits ft Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna and Ananya Panday to channel old school glam with a modern twist
5 times Kim Kardashian flaunted her oh-so-fiery curves with fashionable frame-fitting outfits
5 times Triptii Dimri proved she looks subtle, sleek and stunning in black outfits
Samantha Ruth Prabhu elevates black jumpsuit with a corset belt, giving classic look a refreshing upgrade
5 Bollywood brides ft. Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and more who took a detour from classic red and dazzled in pink lehenga on their wedding
3 times Olympics-winning gymnast Simone Biles served boss babe vibes in simply stylish co-ord sets
Lady Gaga's Weight Loss for “Joker: Folie à Deux” (Ozempic Rumors)
Lauren Ash Weight Loss: How the ‘Superstore’ Star Shed Pounds Amidst Illness
Lauren Manzo Weight Loss: How the RHONJ’s Alum Slammed Critics After Losing 100 Lbs
Jake Gyllenhaal's Workout: How He Got Jacked for “Road House”
Selena Gomez’s Weight Loss Journey with Positive Body Image
Kate Middleton Weight Loss: How She Maintains Her Regal Figure
Remi Bader Weight Loss: How “Putting Herself First” Helped Her Transform
Chaz Bono Weight Loss: How the Actor/Author Lost 80 Pounds
Margot Robbie’s Weight Loss Secrets: Diet And Exercise Routine
25 Stunning Eye Makeup Looks for Green Eyes And How to Apply
Hayden Panettiere’s Plastic Surgery Story: Here’s What We Know
Jenny McCarthy Plastic Surgery: Did She Really Go Under the Knife?
Sofia Vergara’s Plastic Surgery Analysis: Here’s What We Know
Jennifer Aniston’s Plastic Surgery Rumors: How the Friends’ Star Maintained Her Beauty
A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Do Eyebrow Slits with Style
Priscilla Presley’s Plastic Surgery: Are All the Rumors True?
Margot Robbie’s Plastic Surgery: Is Our Barbie Girl Really Plastic?
Get Ready to Glam Up: Flipkart’s Beauty Bonanza Hits Mumbai!
Horoscope Today, August 02, 2024
Aries Horoscope Today, August 02, 2024
Taurus Horoscope Today, August 02, 2024
Gemini Horoscope Today, August 02, 2024
Cancer Horoscope Today, August 02, 2024
Leo Horoscope Today, August 02, 2024
Virgo Horoscope Today, August 02, 2024
Libra Horoscope Today, August 02, 2024
Scorpio Horoscope Today, August 02, 2024