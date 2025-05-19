EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surbhi Jyoti recalls shooting for Bigg Boss promo with Salman Khan; will she participate?

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the popular names in the entertainment industry who has been a part of the showbiz industry for a long time now. Over the years, she worked in numerous daily soaps. Pinkvilla recently asked Surbhi about her interest in participating in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. For those who don't know, Surbhi had shot a promo with Salman Khan for Bigg Boss, and so we asked about her interest in the controversial reality show.

On Pinkvilla's Behind the Success, a special 'photo' segment was conducted where Surbhi Jyoti was shown an old picture of hers with Salman Khan. Sharing an anecdote associated with the photo, Surbhi recalled that the picture was from a promo shoot of Bigg Boss, which they did to create a buzz that she was entering Bigg Boss. Surbhi shared that it was a 'PR trick' during which she shot with Salman. When asked if she would ever do Bigg Boss, Surbhi shared her thoughts and said, "No."

Watch Surbhi Jyoti's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Further, Surbhi Jyoti disclosed the reason for not having an interest in doing the controversial reality show and said, "I think I'm not that competitive. I used to be very competitive when I used to participated in theatre and in debates in college. I won so many national championships in debates. But that's what I wanted to do to just go and perform the character and say my lines."

The actress stated, "Bigg Boss is very difficult for me. But still 'Never say never'." She explained how she had come to Mumbai to do acting and to be a part of a competition. Surbhi said, "By nature, I'm not that competitive." Surbhi narrated how she doesn't wish to go "hard" on herself and said, "It's just not me."

Speaking about the last season of Bigg Boss, the 18th edition concluded in January 2025.

