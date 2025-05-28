EXCLUSIVE: Udne Ki Aasha's Neha Harsora reveals her take on 'TV actor' label, says THIS about Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Neha Harsora, the talented actor of the telly world, is currently impressing the audience with her acting prowess in Udne Ki Aasha. Her remarkable acting skills have made her a household name, garnering her a large fan following. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, she expressed her desire to venture into films and work with acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Neha also shared her strong opinion on the 'TV actor' label that actors in the Television industry are usually tagged with.

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Neha Harsora was asked about which filmmaker she wishes to collaborate with and the reasons behind her choice. The actress revealed, "Muje toh Sanjay Leela Bhansali ke sath kaam karne ki bohot iccha hai (I have a wish to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali)."

She further disclosed the reason and said, "He has done amazing work. I think actors ko actor unhone hi banaya hai (I think he has made actors actor). So I would want to work with him."

In the television industry, actors are often referred to as "TV actors" instead of simply being called actors. We asked Neha if this term bothers her and whether she believes it creates limitations for actors in the television industry. The actress revealed that she has been in the industry for just 2 to 3 years.

Sharing her thoughts on this theory, Neha said, "Maybe this bifurcation has a deep meaning, but I don't feel this. If I'm a TV actor, I'm proud. I am working and I am happy. That's what matters to me. So I don't get into this bifurcation, classification, or differentiation. I feel whatever I deserve is what I will get according to my experience and potential. I don't feel like comparing myself with anyone. Totally content with what I have, honestly."

We then asked Neha Harsora about her aspirations in the acting industry. The actress revealed how she doesn't have any "particularity." Neha shared, "I'm someone if I get an opportunity, and if it feels okay and comfortable, I will opt for it. I don't have pickiness. I will see my comfort, and I will see if I feel good, then I will work for it." She explained how the platform doesn't matter to her, but work does.

When asked about her interest in participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Neha expressed her confusion and stated, "I really don't know about that, but let's see what and when and how time takes us to what things. Bigg Boss is also nice par mere se ladayi nahi hoti. Khatron Ke Khiladi ke liye fattu toh mai hu badi wali. Toh voh bhi mai nahi bata sakti ki muje maza aayega ya muje karna hai (Bigg Boss is nice but I can't fight. For Khatron Ke Khiladi, I'm very coward. So I can't say if I will enjoy doing ot or I want to do it)."

Commenting on her show, Udne Ki Aasha's success, Neha shared how she wanted to prove herself and her work, and with this expectation, she started working. She revealed that she never imagined the show would rank at the top. Neha expressed how she had never dreamed of something so big and mentioned how she had received more love than she had expected.

In Udne Ki Aasha, Neha Harsora stars opposite Kanwar Dhillon.

