‘The boss is back’: Netizens react as Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman returns to CID, WATCH

The wait is finally over! Shivaji Satam, known as ACP Pradyuman, is back on CID. After his dramatic exit, fans eagerly anticipated the return of this legendary actor to the show. Now, the makers have brought back the heart of CID, and episodes featuring ACP Pradyuman will soon air. They released a glimpse of his grand re-entry with an official promo on the channel's social media.

Advertisement

ACP Pradyuman returns to CID

In the new promo uploaded by Sony TV, viewers can see Shivaji Satam's impressive entrance into the show. The caption for the promo reads, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." Fans are excited to hear ACP Pradyuman’s iconic dialogues like "Daya, darwaza tod do" and "Kuch toh gadbad hai."

Watch ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam's entry video here-

Netizens react to ACP Pradyuman's entry:

As soon as the video of ACP Pradyuman's entry was released on social media, fans went gaga as they couldn't wait to watch their beloved character back in the show. One fan commented, "Ready for this Picture !! Too excited," another netizen commented, "What an entry Boss is back in action," another user wrote, "The real OG of CID.. Welcome back sir .... very happy," and so on the comments continued.

Here are how fans reacted to ACP Pradyuman's entry:

For the uninformed, CID has been one of those iconic shows that have kept audiences hooked. The show's hit trio Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava were missed as ACP Pradyuman was shown dead in the show. After Satam's temporary exit, Parth Samthaan was roped in to play the role of ACP. With his entry, fans had mixed reactions to him being a part of CID. The new season of CID returned on December 21, 2024, and airs Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: CID: Why did Parth Samthaan initially REJECT ACP Pradyuman's role? Here's what actor has to say