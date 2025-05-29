POLL Result: Not cult shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, netizens want THIS series to return to TV

On May 27, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking the audience to reveal which hit show from the 2000s they would like to see return to television. We nominated 11 popular shows from the early 2000s. After the voting, it turns out that the audience's top choice is not the iconic daily soaps Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, which both ran for many years. Instead, the youth-centric romantic drama Miley Jab Hum Tum has emerged as the most desired comeback.

Miley Jab Hum Tum starring Mohit Sehgal, Arjun Bijlani, Rati Pandey, and Sanaya Irani, won the poll with 35% votes, the highest among the 11 nominated shows. This romantic drama originally aired from September 22, 2008, to November 19, 2010. It was one of the most loved shows that kept audiences hooked. This result clearly indicates that fans want to watch Miley Jab Hum Tum on-screen.

Take a look at the poll result here-

Set in a college campus, Miley Jab Hum Tum revolved around the lives of Samrat (essayed by Mohit Sehgal), Gunjan (essayed by Sanaya Irani), Nupur (essayed by Rati Pandey) and Mayank (essayed by Arjun Bijlani). What sets the show apart was its heartfelt storyline that resonated with many youngsters and a refreshing take on young love that wasn't over dramatic or cliched. For many, it wasn't just another show but it was a part of their lives. The actors gained a cult fan following that still showers love on them.

The nominations for this poll were Miley Jab Hum Tum, Dill Mill Gayye, Son Pari, Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Karishma Kaa Karishma, Shararat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The show which emerged second in this poll is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which received 25% votes.

