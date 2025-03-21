Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 POLL: Which Bigg Boss 18 contestant do you want to see in Rohit Shetty's show? Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang and more; VOTE

The buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is growing stronger every day, with new names constantly being speculated to join Rohit Shetty 's stunt-based reality show. Amidst this excitement, Pinkvilla presents an exciting poll where our readers can vote for their favorite Bigg Boss 18 contestant they would love to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15!

Vote for your favorite now:

Speaking of Chum Darang , Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Digvijay Rathee, and Kashish Kapoor, ever since the buzz about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 began, reports claim that these celebrities have received offers to participate in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show. However, the celebrities have refrained from confirming these speculations.

Although rumors are rife that one contestant from the controversial reality show will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 , an official confirmation of the same is yet to be made.

Apart from these names, several other celebrities have reportedly been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Bhavika Sharma, Gaurav Khanna , Orry, Elvish Yadav, Gulki Joshi, Siddharth Nigam, and a few others are rumored to be in talks for the stunt-based reality show.

As per reports, the shooting for the hit stunt-based reality show will begin in May 2025, when all the confirmed contestants will fly to a destination to film the season. After the shoot, the upcoming season is expected to air in June or July.

The confirmed contestants will be seen channeling their inner khiladi and performing spine-chilling stunts assigned by the daredevil host, Rohit Shetty.

Notably, Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Along with the prize money, Karan also received a car as a reward for his victory.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as the result of this poll will be declared on Sunday, March 23.