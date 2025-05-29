The clash of the two titans : Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan x Muhammad Ghori

In a gripping new historical drama, the spotlight shines on one of India’s most iconic warriors — Prithviraj Chauhan — who took on the ruthless invader Muhammad Ghori at a remarkably young age. Tune in to Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV to watch Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on June 4, Wednesday, at 7:30 PM.

Set in the 12th century, the show brings to life the epic clash between a fearless child king and a power-hungry conqueror. Ghori's ambition to conquer the nation was met with unwavering resistance by Prithviraj Chauhan, whose sharp strategy and unbreakable spirit turned him into a symbol of courage and bravery.

Prithviraj Chauhan’s resistance was more than duty — it was a moral stand against tyranny. His bravery in battle reminds us that true leadership isn’t defined by age, but by conviction and love for one’s motherland.

Adding depth to the saga is Ronit Bose Roy, portraying King Someshwar, Prithviraj’s father. His powerful performance brings emotional weight to the story of a young boy destined to become a legendary ruler.

Talking about the show, Ronit Bose Roy says, “The clash of these two titans – Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori is something that history will never forget. Especially the valour, courage and bravery that Prithviraj Chauhan portrayed through this battlefield. It was a clash of blood for the motherland with a defence like no other. Prithviraj’s resistance wasn’t just royal duty, it was a moral crusade. With each battle cry, he defended not only his kingdom, but a civilization rooted in honour, pride, and unyielding spirit. Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is a powerful reminder of a powerful warrior whose heart was filled with pride for the nation.”

This series is a tribute to Prithviraj Chauhan — the Chakravarti Samrat — whose legacy of valour and patriotism remains etched in history.

