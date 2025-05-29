'You don't need revenge...': Reem Shaikh pens powerful message as she purchases THIS expensive car, PICS

Reem Shaikh is now the proud owner of a swanky, expensive car! The Laughter Chefs fame shared the good news with her fans and followers with a heartfelt post. Reem also penned a thoughtful note about not seeking revenge and mentioned feeling grateful as she purchased her first BMW. After she shared this post on her Instagram, fans and close friends quickly wished her.

Taking to her social media, Reem Shaikh shared several pictures from the showroom as she purchased a swanky BMW worth more than Rs 60 lakh. She shared several glimpses as she welcomed her car. The actress also shared a picture with her mom from the car showroom. In this carousel post, the actress shared a note at the end which read, "God rebuilds you right in front of people who broke you. Trust me, you don't need revenge, you need faith."

In the caption of this post, the Laughter Chefs fame wrote, "Alhamdulillah. Allah will make things happen in a way that will show you that He heard every duaa and saw every tear. This one feels like my first for so many reasons."

Reem Shaikh's PHOTOS with her new car:

After Reem shared these photos, several quickly congratulated her for making this big purchase. Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Kishwer Merchant, Shardul Pandit, Roshini Walia and Suyyash Rai congratulated her. Meanwhile, Aly Goni wrote, "so proud of u," Nia Sharma commented, "Drive at night. waiting," Helly Shah commented, "Many many congratulations cutie keep rising" and so on the congratulatory messages continued. Tony Kakar, Vicky Jain and many others extended good wishes.

Here are comments by celebrities who congratulated Reem:

Reem was accompanied by Sehban Azim and her mother when she purchased her car. Her close friend Jannat Zubair also congratulated the actor. Jannat reposted Reem's photo and wrote, "From childhood giggles to grown up goals -my girl just gifted herself a BMW! Proud is an understatement. Here's too more wins, more wheels, and more dreams coming true."

Workwise, Reem is currently seen in Laughter Chefs.

