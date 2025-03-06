Udne Ki Aasha EXCLUSIVE: Neha Harsora aka Sailee reflects on her breakthrough role: 'I never imagined I would...'

Neha Harsora is beaming with joy as Udne Ki Aasha consistently ranks number one on the TRP chart. The actress essays the role of Sailee in the show and stars opposite Kanwar Dhillon. The show is resonating with audiences, and Neha’s heartfelt portrayal is earning her widespread recognition.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Neha Harsora reflected on her journey and shared, "I never imagined I would get this love so soon. Every day, I see messages from viewers telling me how much they connect with Sailee’s story, and it truly warms my heart."

Udne Ki Aasha's storyline follows Sailee, a young woman navigating the challenges of family responsibilities while pursuing her aspirations. Neha, with her natural and nuanced performance, makes Sailee’s struggles feel authentic. "Sailee is a character that represents so many young girls out there. She’s ambitious yet deeply connected to her roots, and that’s what makes her so special," she explains.

Neha also acknowledges the hard work behind bringing Sailee to life. She added, "It’s a team effort. The writing, direction, and the support from my co-stars help me deliver my best."

With Udne Ki Aasha becoming a household favorite, Neha is embracing this new phase in her career. She admits that playing a lead role comes with responsibility but is grateful for the journey. "It’s overwhelming but fulfilling. Knowing that people wait to watch Sailee’s story unfold every day is an incredible feeling," she shares.

As the show continues to engage viewers, Neha teases upcoming twists in the storyline that will keep the audience hooked. "There’s so much more to Sailee’s journey, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with me," she says with excitement.

Apart from Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, Udne Ki Aasha also features Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, and more in pivotal roles. Udne Ki Aasha premiered on March 12, 2024 and has continued to entertain the audience since then.