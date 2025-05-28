Bade Acche Lagte Hain: Shivangi Joshi gains massive weight, devotes herself to character

The excitement for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season is at its peak. Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's collaboration for this upcoming drama has left fans gaga. Ahead of the show's release, the two lead actors of the show recently did a photoshoot dressed as Bhagyashree. While interacting with the media, Shivangi disclosed undergoing a major physical transformation for her character. In an interview, Shivangi shared insights about the show along with co-actor Harshad and even shared more details about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

While speaking to ABP's Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda revealed how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season's storyline is going to be unique. The show will have two states: 'tadka,' as Harshad's character Rishabh will be Punjabi, while Shivangi's character Bhagyashree will be a Tamilian. The actress further disclosed how devoted she is to playing the character.

Revealing how hard she has worked for her character, Shivangi Joshi disclosed that she has gained a massive 8 kgs for the show. She said, "Mujhe bohot khana pada hai. Mujhe weight gain karne ke liye bola tha. Toh maine gain kiya hai kaafi. 8 kgs I have gained. Toh mehnat toh lagi hai kaafi khane mei (I had to eat a lot. I was asked to gain weight. So I have gained. 8 kgs I have gained. So I had to do hard work in eating)."

When asked whether it is easy to gain weight or lose weight, Shivangi said both are difficult. Harshad Chopda explained how people taunt him for not gaining weight. After which, Shivangi shared that Harshad keeps eating junk on the set. Further, the actress expressed how she is now tired of eating and doesn't wish to eat anymore.

Shivangi disclosed that she has also worked on her language, as her character Bhagyashree is a South Indian in the show and talks in Tamil with her family. The actors also mentioned that Bhagyashree will have a pet dog in the show, whose name is Kaddu. Kaddu will play cupid for Bhagyashree and Rishabh.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season premiere date is yet to be officially announced by the makers.

