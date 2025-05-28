MTV Roadies XX EXCLUSIVE: Rannvijay Singha REACTS to debutant gang leader Elvish Yadav's performance

MTV Roadies XX is currently on air, but it is set to conclude this weekend. This season was special for its double-cross theme and shocking twists. However, this season also saw the debut of social media influencer Elvish Yadav in the Roadies universe. Elvish debuted as a gang leader in MTV Roadies XX and gave tough competition to his co-gang leaders. When Rannvijay Singha was asked about his opinion on Elvish's performance in the adventure-based reality show, the host was all praises.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rannvijay Singha was asked for his thoughts on Elvish Yadav's performance in MTV Roadies XX and whether he is indeed giving strong competition to the other gang leaders. Rannvijay responded with high praise for Elvish and said, "Yes, Elvish comes from that background. He has achieved popularity and a certain amount of respect for what he does, which is different from the others. And that's the beauty of the gang leaders."

Further, Rannvijay Singha emphasized how all gang leaders are different, but mentioned that the contestants love Elvish as he uses his brain in all situations. He added, “I know that everybody comes from different backgrounds. Everybody has a different story, a different inspiration, in their own ways, in all different ways, not similar. And he's done well, man. He's funny. He keeps his gang together. The contestants love him and he applies his mind to all the situations, to tasks, and everything."

The host of MTV Roadies XX sheds light on the fact that having Elvish among all the other gang leaders is great, as all of them have "different permutations and combinations." Rannvijay disclosed how sometimes these gang leaders are united and sometimes against each other.

Rannvijay explained the "ever-changing dynamic" of MTV Roadies XX, and in conclusion, he said, "So, it was fantastic and Elvish was amazing. I'm very happy. He's a chilled-out guy at many levels, and we also get along with each other."

MTV Roadies XX premiered on January 11, 2025, and airs every weekend.

