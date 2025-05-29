Tu Haii Aashiiki Trailer OUT: 5 things to look forward to in Abhishek Kumar-Amandeep Sidhu's intense romantic drama

Tu Haii Aashiiki starring Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu is one of the most awaited romantic dramas. To note, the makers have changed the title of the show. Earlier, it was titled as Tujhse Hai Ashiqui, whereas now it is Tu Haii Aashiiki. As fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer, their wait is finally over. The show promises a deeply emotional ride that will surely keep you hooked and on the edge of your seats. As the trailer is out, here are 5 compelling reasons why you should look forward to the show.

5 things to look forward to in Tu Haii Aashiiki:

1- Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu's fresh pairing

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is the electric chemistry between the lead pair, Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu. Both actors have a massive fan following, who are eagerly waiting to see them on-screen for the first time. This fresh buzz has created a huge buzz on social media. While Abhishek will play Pumma, Amandeep will play Noor. In the trailer, Pumma and Noor's love story looks intense, which makes it worth watching.

2- Not the Gen-Z romance

After a long time, a storyline focusing on a college drama is out, but what makes it interesting is that this love tale is not a typical Gen-Z love but a real and deeper one. Tu Haii Aashiiki's 2-minute trailer is enough to show how Pumma and Noor's connection is not fragile but built on transparency, honesty and sacrifices, which makes it a perfect old school story. A perfect story that might be hard for the Gen-Z kids to digest, but will hook the real 'aashiqs'.

Watch Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu's show Tu Haii Aashiiki trailer-

3- Scenic Punjabi setting

Tu Haii Aashiiki starring Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu is set in the picturesque heart of Punjab. The story will portray rich culture, scenic landscapes, and traditional values. The trailer beautifully showcases characters who are presented perfectly as Punjabis. This setting not only enhances visual appeal but also adds emotional depth.

4- Soulful music

No love story is complete without a powerful soundtrack, and Tu Haii Aashiiki doesn't disappoint! In the trailer, the background music and brief glimpses of the song hint that this show will have the best tracks that you can add to your playlist.

5- The amazing creators

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are the producers of Tu Haii Aashiiki, and it is enough to make one believe that the show is going to be outstanding. Known for making hit Television shows like Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt and web shows like Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei and Lovely Lolla, the powerful duo's vision has been amazing. Tu Haii Aashiiki will also be a blockbuster as their shows have never failed to impress.

Tu Haii Aashiiki will premiere on June 6, 2025, on Dreamiyata Dramaa's YouTube channel at 5 PM.

