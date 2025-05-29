WATCH: Amidst rift reports between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda, latter's THIS gesture has left comedian in utter shock

Ever since Laughter Chefs started, it has kept the viewers entertained through its content. The viewers will witness a special scene in the upcoming episode of the show. As Krushna Abhishek celebrates his birthday on May 30, the comedian-actor received a sweet surprise from his uncle Govinda. A glimpse of this surprise can be seen in Laughter Chefs' new promo.

Advertisement

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Laughter Chefs on their official social media handle, offering a sneak peek of the upcoming episode. As the promo begins, Govinda's voice can be heard. The veteran actor says, "Krushna, janamdin ki bohot bohot shubhkamnaye. (Krushna, happy birthday to you)." This wish from his uncle leaves Krushna and his wife, Kashmera Shah, elated. Krushna then says, "Mama aa gaye (Uncle is here)." All contestants cheer in joy. The caption of this promo read, "Mama ne kiya Krushna ko happy birthday wish!"

Watch video of Govinda's wish for Krushna Abhishek here-

The upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs is going to be hilarious and filled with unmissable moments. As the contestants will celebrate Krushna Abhishek's birthday, they decide to get him and Kashmera married again. While doing this, they will also do the "joota chupai" ceremony, which is sure to leave audiences in stitches.

In one of the episodes, Krushna Abhishek made an emotional confession about his childhood. Krushna Abhishek shared how his mother’s friend took care of him and his sister, Arti Singh, raising them as her own children, fulfilling a promise she made to Krushna's mother.

Advertisement

Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on January 25, 2025, and has been entertaining the fans since then. The show consists of several celebrities who are given a task to cook unique dishes by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The cooking reality show is hosted by Bharti Singh. Abdu Rozik and Mannara Chopra had taken an exit from the show due to various reasons. Later, Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma and a few more from season 1 returned to the second season.

ALSO READ: India's tallest living man to appear on Laughter Chefs, and it's not Stree 2 fame Sunil Kumar Singh, aka Sarkata