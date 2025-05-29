Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: When and where to watch Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda's show, all DEETS inside

The wait is finally over for Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's fans. The makers have finally announced the premiere date of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season. As the excitement for this upcoming romantic drama was at its peak, fans are now relieved as this show is set to premiere in mid-June. By resharing the first promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season, the channel announced the launch date and time of the show.

When and where to watch Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is back with a new season, and Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's on-screen chemistry will soon be available for their fans to see. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will premiere on June 16 at 8:30 PM. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony TV

Wacth Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's promo here-

Characters and storyline of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain:

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will feature Shivangi Joshi, playing the role of Bhagyashree, and Harshad Chopda, essaying the role of Rishabh. Rishabh will be Punjabi, while Shivangi's character, Bhagyashree, will be a Tamilian. The new season will showcase the ideal relationship between a husband and wife. The story focuses on Rishabh and Bhagyashree's happy married life. Rishabh will be seen as an ideal husband who has mastered the art of a perfect marriage.

Fans can expect a major twist to be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Rishabh will receive a shock after he learns that Bhagyashree's boss is his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree is unaware of this fact. Amidst this, the viewers can anticipate cute and playful chemistry between Rishabh and Bhagyashree.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi disclosed in a recent interview how she has gained a massive 8 kgs for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She will also be seen sporting spectacles for the first time on-screen.

