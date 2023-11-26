EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17's Jigna Vora feels Sunny Aryaa-Arun Mashetty are living on grace period; WATCH

Following the mid-week eviction when Navid Sole got eliminated, another member who is now out of the Bigg Boss 17 house is Jigna Vora. During her time with the inmates, the Scoop fame journalist opened up about her personal life numerous times. Additionally, Jigna also created headlines for forming a close bond with contestant Rinku Kumar. After the elimination, journalist Jigna Vora opened up on different aspects in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Jigna Vora's exclusive chat with Pinkvilla

When inside the premises of Bigg Boss 17, Jigna Vora was named one of those contestants who lived on the grace period. In the exclusive discussion with us, Pinkvilla asked her what she thinks about living in the house on the grace period and why. Replying to it, Jigna said, "According to me, it was Tehelka ji (Sunny Aryaa) and Arun to some extent."

Adding more, she commented, "Five weeks they were always inside the room under the blanket, doing jokes probably there. And they never gelled one-on-one with any other contestant. Everyone inside the house thought so."

Watch the full video here:

When contestants referred to Jigna Vora as staying in the Bigg Boss 17 house with borrowed time

In the Bigg Boss 17, Nov 20, 2023 episode, Bigg Boss asked Vicky Jain, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mahshetty, Sana Khan, and Anurag Dobhal to name three contestants staying in the Bigg Boss house with the borrowed time. Clearing out the air, Bigg Boss explained that they must cite those names whose journey they think should have ended much before.

After a group discussion, Vicky, Arun, Sunny, and others confirmed three names: Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Navid Sole. Eventually, Navid gets eliminated, and his journey on the controversial reality show ends.

About Jigna Vora

Jigna Vora was a crime reporter who worked in Mumbai. She started her journey in media in 2005 as a court reporter. After working for years, she earned the media spotlight for being named as one of the suspects in the murder conspiracy of crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. However, Jigna Vora was set free from the accusations in 2018 due to a lack of evidence.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvillla for more.