They say expressing love should be an everyday thing, however, it doesn't hurt to make your partner feel extra special on Valentine's Day, right? Television's heartthrob Arjun Bijlani took some time out from the shoot of his daily soap, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti to spend some quality time with his wife Neha.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Bijlani and he shared his thoughts on the special day, his first Valentine's celebration, and more.

Arjun Bijlani on his first Valentine's Day with Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani said, "My first Valentine's Day with Neha was very special, as we were not so good financially, but we went for dinner, and I gave a phone to Neha as a gift so had exhausted all my savings (laughs), but then we went to a dhaba for dinner. Initially, Neha used to pay my phone bills, to compensate, I gifted her a phone.

Have a look at Arjun Bijlani's Valentine's Day celebration with his wife Neha Swami-

Are there any changes in the celebration post-marriage and kid?

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor said, "We are just getting better and celebration is getting bigger every year, which is great. We have a lot of fun together, and the fact that we are celebrating our 20th Valentine's together is also a big win for us. That’s the beauty of it, more than the gifts or anything."

He added, "I feel that these days are special because you are together with your loved one and not because of where you celebrate or what you gift each other. Even if people are starting a relationship and are not financially stable in those times, what matters the most is being together."

When asked about the best gift that he received so far from Neha, Arjun said, "The best gift that I have received from Neha is our son, Ayaan."

One thing Arjun Bijlani loves, hates, and tolerates about Neha Swami?

"One thing I love about her is her simplicity, and one thing I hate about her is also, why so simple. Something that I tolerate about her is her time management. I am very particular about my time, but she is always at her pace," he shared.

Arjun Bijlani's tip for a successful marriage?

The Naagin actor said, "I think respect and care are the topmost things in any relationship. The thing is, after a few years, the relationship keeps changing and evolving. Everyone needs to understand that many things might change after many years in the relationship, but one thing that should be constant is the respect and care between the partners. You need to understand that but you have to normalize these things because we all are different individuals with different minds, and you shouldn’t make a mountain out of a molehill. I think this makes a relationship successful."

He adds, "And it is very important for me and for everyone to find out the balance factor. We know our priorities; I know hers, and she knows mine. As long as you keep ticking these from the list, the relationship keeps going. When you start questioning each other’s priorities, it’s definitely going to create havoc between the couple which is why the balancing factor is important."

Arjun Bijlani on Valentine's Day celebration this year

He said, "I came to Lonavala this Valentine's because we can see the sunset from our home, but I promised Neha that we would see the sunrise together, so yes, here I am celebrating with her. I took 2 days off from my daily soap too because I think it’s very important to take out time for your special ones. And now Ayaan has grown up a little so, this is the first Valentine after nine years that we have come together. Otherwise, he used to accompany us on all our trips."

Pinkvilla wishes a very Happy Valentine's Day to all the readers!

