Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere highlights: Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia says, 'Many people in the industry have been insecure of me'

The moment reality TV fans have been waiting for is here—Bigg Boss 19 has officially launched. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show kickstarted on August 24, 2025, streaming first on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST, followed by its telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST. Season 19 brings a political twist where housemates hold unprecedented decision-making power, mimicking a parliamentary system while Salman remains the rule-setter behind the scenes. Expected list of contestants for this season are Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Natalia Janoszek. Catch all the live updates of the reality show here at Pinkvilla.