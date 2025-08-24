Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere highlights: Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia says, 'Many people in the industry have been insecure of me'
The moment reality TV fans have been waiting for is here—Bigg Boss 19 has officially launched. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show kickstarted on August 24, 2025, streaming first on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST, followed by its telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST. Season 19 brings a political twist where housemates hold unprecedented decision-making power, mimicking a parliamentary system while Salman remains the rule-setter behind the scenes. Expected list of contestants for this season are Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Natalia Janoszek. Catch all the live updates of the reality show here at Pinkvilla.
Music director, composer, and nephew of Anu Mallik, Amaal Mallik, has made his Bigg Boss 19 entry with a bang. He is the elder son of Daboo Malik-Jyothi Malik, and grandson of Sardar Malik.
Not Shehbaz Badesha, but Mridul Tiwari becomes the 15th contestant of the show. Mridul Tiwari is only 24 and is a popular YouTuber from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.
Kunickaa Sadanand, who has played Salman Khan's stepmother in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, is the 14th contestant of the season.
- Farrhana Bhatt is a 5-time nationalist champion in martial arts and is a dancer herself. She hails from Kashmir.
- Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri is among many contestants entering Bigg Boss 19 house to add all the much-needed drama.
- From Poland, Natalia Janoszek is an international actress and model who has appeared in films like Chicken Curry Law and Housefull 5.
- Did you know stand-up comedian Pranit More was in the news earlier this year as 12 people allegedly assaulted him for making jokes about Veer Pahariya? After he shared a detailed account of this incident, Veer took to social media to apologize for it.
- He wrote, "In response, Veer took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: 'I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear—I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity.”
Salman Khan asked Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia if people being insecure of him is a green flag? To this, he replied, 'Many people in the industry have been insecure of me, so it's green flag for me."
Salman Khan has introduced 3 new contestants, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj.
- Nehal Chudasama is a well-known Indian model, fitness consultant, and beauty pageant titleholder.
- Baseer Ali is recognized as a model and television personality, famously winning Splitsvilla 10 and taking part in Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2.
- Abhishek Bajaj appeared in the film Student of the Year 2 alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan in 2019.
Lovebirds Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's romance shines on the stage of Bigg Boss. In conversation with Salman Khan, Awez confessed that he was hesitant about getting into a relationship with Nagma because of his past. Nagma mentioned how they are still testing their relationship. After brief interaction with the host, the couple enter the house.
Salman unveils Tanya's lavish lifestyle and asks Zeishan's opinion on her luxurious way of living. However, Zeishan bursts several myths and makes Tanya aware of the challenges that she might encounter in the show. After entering Bigg Boss house, Tanya expresses her dissappointment as Zeishan wasn't cordial with her in their first meeting.
Zeishan Quadri is a renowned writer, actor, and director who hails from Wasseypur, Bihar. He has also co-written the much popular Gangs of Wasseypur and even played the role of Definite.
21-year-old Ashnoor Kaur sets stage on fire with her performance. She expresses her excitement about joining Bigg Boss 19 and feels confident. Salman welcomes the young actress and wishes her luck for her journey.
Get ready to witness host and superstar Salman Khan's unmissable interactions with the contestants. Shah Rukh Khan's impersonator, Salman's wit and laughter promises to win hearts in the grand premiere episode.
Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha's participation in Bigg Boss 19 has been in a buzz ever since the show was officially announced. While competition between Shehbaz and Mridul Tiwari is tough, only the grand premiere episode will tell who among the two will be a part of the controversial reality show.
Wooden textures, vibrant colours, and unique motifs highlight the theme. This year’s theme is built around Democracy and politics. The house includes an assembly room, where contestants will hold discussions and make decisions. Stay tuned as more secrets will be unveiled soon!
The suspense will end as the audience’s will vote whether Mridul Tiwari or Shehbaz Badesha will enter the house.
