Inside Bigg Boss 19 Lavish House Tour: New assembly room to rooster statue, and all about camping-theme

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on Sunday, August 24, with Salman Khan once again returning as the host. The reality show will stream on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium at 9 pm, followed by its TV airing at 10:30 pm. Ahead of the grand premiere, the makers have unveiled the house for the season, designed with a fresh theme and several new elements.

Salman Khan’s promo and contestant teasers

Salman Khan, who has become the heart of the show over the years, made a striking entry in the promo. He grooved to his iconic track Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai…, reminding fans of his unmatched presence. The caption read, “This year again, the entertainment will be explosive. Get ready to meet Salman Khan with all your heart! (Iss saal phir se hoga entertainment dhamakedaar, Salman Khan se milne dil thaam kar ho jaaiye taiyaar!)”

The promos also hinted at potential contestants. Television actor Gaurav Khanna from Anupama was seen making an entry on the same track that once introduced late Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13. Singer-composer Amaal Mallik is also rumored to join the season, with a promo featuring the song Kaun Tujhe suggesting his participation.

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house

The Bigg Boss 19 house has been designed by Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud. Jio Hotstar posted a house reveal video with the caption: “The wait is over. The Bigg Boss house is ready, now it’s time to see how well the housemates’ government runs here. (Intezaar khatam. Bigg Boss House hai taiyyar, ab dekhna hai kya khoob chalegi yahan gharwalon ki sarkaar.)”

For this season, the design draws inspiration from camping in the wild. Wooden textures, vibrant colours, and unique motifs highlight the theme. The wigwam-style seating represents a community circle. The living room features symbols like an antlered bird, while a lion statue in the garden symbolizes guardianship and authority.

The kitchen area, always a central part of the show, is designed in vibrant tones. A sun-shaped motif decorates the outdoor seating area, and the confession room carries a colourful yet eerie look, adding to the mystery of the game.

Here’s what’s new this season

Bigg Boss 19 introduces new features, including animal-inspired elements inside the house. A rooster statue has been placed at the entrance, possibly hinting at early wake-up calls for contestants. Bulls and other symbolic figures are also part of the design.

This year’s theme is built around Democracy and politics. The house includes an assembly room, where contestants will hold discussions and take decisions. Reports suggest the house will be divided into two teams, and elections will be held to decide the Captain of the House.

