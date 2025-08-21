Who is Shehbaz Badesha? Meet Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's brother who's a probable contestant of Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is just two days away from its premiere. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the release of the new season and the list of confirmed contestants. Amid this, the makers of the reality show released a poll for the audience to vote for two contestants, Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari. It will only be decided during the premiere episode which of the two will enter the Bigg Boss 19. Speaking about Shehbaz, do you really know who he is?

Who is Shehbaz Badesha?

Born on May 19, 1991, in Amritsar, Shehbaz Badesha came into the limelight after his sister Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz Gill was a participant in the 13th season of the controversial reality show. In this season, her relationship with Sidharth Shukla grabbed the attention of the audience.

Shehbaz had appeared in the season as a guest to support his sister.

After Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehbaz even got a tattoo of the late actor on his hand.

His father, Santokh Singh Gill, is a politician, whereas his mother is Parminder Kaur.

He has a strong fanbase on Instagram with a massive fan following of 957k. He is active on all social media platforms, including YouTube, where he has 90.6k subscribers.

Shehbaz is popular for creating travel, fitness and viral videos on Instagram. He is a fitness freak who hits the gym regularly.

The 34-year-old attends several events with her sister, Shehnaaz and even endorses a brand.

He is reportedly fond of weapons and has a collection. Along with this, he also has a soft corner for luxurious cars and bikes.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19, led by Salman Khan, is one of the most-awaited reality shows of the year. This season will centre around politics, promising viewers unlimited drama and entertainment. According to the report, contestants may be divided into two teams: the ruling party and the opposition. Bigg Boss 19 will start premiering from August 24, 2025, on Colors. The controversial show will first air on JioHotstar at 9 PM and then on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

