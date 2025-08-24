Who is the man behind Bigg Boss' voice? Meet Vijay Vikram Singh who is one of the narrators on Salman Khan's show

The countdown for Bigg Boss 19 begins. Within just a few hours, Salman Khan will grace the stage of the new season and announce the beginning of the new show. While Salman, contestants, strategies, and controversies are a crucial part of Bigg Boss, one cannot deny that the mysterious voice of Bigg Boss is what keeps the game intact and intresting. A voice guiding contestants, scolding them for doing wrong, chatting with them, teasing the participants, it has been 18 seasons since fans witnessed this. But do you know who he is?

Who is the voice and man behind Bigg Boss?

The narrator of Bigg Boss and the man behind the Bigg Boss voice is Vijay Vikram Singh.

Born in Kanpur, Vijay was introduced to voice-over as a career at the age of 29. He was in Bombay and was working for a semi-government unit.

Breaking norms, Singh proved that voice-over can be a full-time profession.

However, many might not know that he isn't the only voice behind Bigg Boss. He is one of them.

As Bigg Boss is being shot in Film City, Mumbai, Vijay shoots for the show for 8 hours.

In 2009, Singh started his voiceover career, and in 2010, he received the offer to join Bigg Boss.

He has also given voiceover to the hit dance reality show, Dance India Dance. It was his first show as a voiceover artist.

Vijay debuted in acting through the hit web series The Family Man seasons 1 and 2.

He was recently seen in the action thriller War 2, where he played the role of a Military officer.

About Bigg Boss 19

August 24 marks the beginning of Bigg Boss 19. With each passing hour, the excitement for the launch of the new season is at its peak. Amid this buzz, the makers have dropped several promos from the grand premiere episode, giving fans a glimpse of what they will see tonight. As politics is the theme of this season, fans can expect unlimited drama and controversies. Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to premiere at 10:30 PM on Colors TV and at 9 PM on Jio Hotsar.

