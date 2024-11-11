Salma Hayek’s Plastic Surgery Rumors: Nose Job And Other Beauty Secrets

In addition to her mesmerizing screen presence, charming personality, and philanthropic endeavors, if there’s something really appealing about Salma Hayek, it is her timeless natural beauty. Even in her late 50s, the Mexican-American actress looks incredibly young. Perhaps her effortless natural beauty and charm are the reason why critics cannot stop engaging in Salma Hayek’s plastic surgery rumors, despite the 58-year-old actress having posted Instagram pictures of her greying hair and wrinkling forehead!

Like most celebrities who have succeeded marvelously in their careers, Hayek is not an exception to public scrutiny about her appearance either. So, are the myths surrounding her cosmetic surgical interventions true? Or, are her beauty secrets grounded in something so fundamental and accessible that most of us overlook it in our lives? Scroll away to get all the details about the uncanny youthful appearance of the actress — but before that, let’s learn a bit about her career milestones first!

Who Is Salma Hayek?

Listed among the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2023, Salma Hayek was once an illegal immigrant in the United States for a short period before she became a globally renowned actress and film producer. She was even honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Once diagnosed as a dyslexic teen in school, she went on to receive several accolades in her career such as AMPAS, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Emmy, and several others.

Advertisement

She commenced her career as an actress with telenovelas such as Teresa (1989-1991) and films such as Midaq Alley (1995). She got her big break in Hollywood by featuring in classics such as Desperado (1995), From Dusk Till Dawn (1996), Fools Rush In (1997), Wild Wild West (1999), and Dogma (1999).

Among the many successful films that shaped her career, one that left a mark among audiences worldwide was her portrayal of Frida Kahlo in the 2002 film Frida — a film that she produced too, and earned an Academy Award for Best Actress. Following this, she ventured into action films such as Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), After the Sunset (2004), and Bandidas (2006), which was a genre she hadn’t explored earlier.

She then returned to a genre that was familiar to her (after films like Fools Rush In) and featured in films like Grown Ups and The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Further, she even lent her voice to animated films like Puss in Boots and Sausage Party. Some other films wherein her impressive performances were widely appreciated and critically acclaimed include Tale of Tales (2015), Beatriz at Dinner (2017), and House of Gucci (2021). By playing the role of Ajak, she even ventured into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Eternals.

Advertisement

With ventures into filmmaking, direction, and acting, she also married the renowned entrepreneur François-Henri Pinault, paving the way as an influential and powerful public figure in the world. In addition to her mesmerizing natural beauty, impressive talent, and free-spirited persona, what leaves her fans in awe is how the 58-year-old Latina actress still looks exceptionally young. This is the reason why after the media shed some limelight on the actress again in 2023, netizens spurred rumors about her plastic surgery. Let’s read a bit more about that.

Did Salma Hayek Have a Plastic Surgery? Here’s Her Response to Cosmetic Surgery And Botox Rumors

The actress claims that she never got plastic surgery! In an episode of Kelly Ripa’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, Salma Hayek publicly stated that she never got any cosmetic procedures or botox of any kind, though she understands why people believe that she did.

Advertisement

One cosmetic surgery that most fans believe Hayek must’ve got is breast augmentation. However, the Desperados actress denied doing so, stating that she is aware she used to have smaller breasts. However, with her age, pregnancy, and menopause, her body changed significantly and her breasts naturally became a lot bigger by several sizes. The actress mentioned that this body change hasn’t been very comfortable as her back has been suffering a lot because of it.

According to the actress, an increase in breast size is a common symptom of menopause among a lot of women, though some women experience a shrinkage in size. She also mentioned how women face other symptoms such as weight gain, hot flashes, mood swings, dryness in the intimate area, facial hair growth, etc., and how there’s very little awareness about it among people.

Further, there has been much tittle-tattle about Salma Hayek going under the knife to maintain the ageless natural appearance that she has even in her late 50s. Busting these myths, the Fools Rush In star mentioned in the podcast that a lot of people still tell her that she looks like a 20-year-old. However, she never got any plastic surgery or Botox to maintain her youthful looks. Instead, two things that work splendidly for her are meditation and frequency devices!

Advertisement

Hayek swears by microcurrent devices for skincare (such as NuFace, Solawave Wand, etc.) as their frequencies boost blood circulation and give her incredible facial rejuvenation benefits — her secret to flawless skin. In the podcast, she revealed that a lot of her friends told her that the devices don’t work as effectively for them as they do for her. The actress attributes this to her healthy habit of regular meditation, claiming that it enhances the effects of the frequency machine for her!

Moving on, there have been several speculations from fans on Hayek getting lip fillers. While the American actress has denied any surgical intervention like such at all, the rumors seem quite groundless as the shape and appearance of her lips look pretty much the same as the time she was young. It would be hard to find any striking differences in her lips if Hayek’s old and new photos were compared, suggesting that there may have been no fillers of any sort.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Many critics also believe that Hayek’s facial appearance has improved significantly due to a nose job she may have had. Chances of this rumor being true are indeed high as her nose appears to be significantly slimmer and shapely compared to her older pictures. Some believe that the actress didn’t get a full rhinoplasty, but just some contouring adjustments at the bridge and tip of her nose.

Advertisement

That said, other claims made by the 58-year-old actress about her beauty routine and health practices seem true, and her timeless beauty seems like a direct result of her healthy lifestyle. Let’s learn more about that in detail.

Salma Hayek’s Lifestyle, Beauty Practices, And Thoughts on Aging

The From Dusk Till Dawn actress loves to meditate a lot and spends a significant amount of time every day engaging in the same. Meditation helps Hayek calm her senses, reduce stress, and get in tune with her body, which results in several health benefits. It also helps relieve pain from her herniated disc.

Research suggests that stress can be the cause of several skin problems such as inflammation, impaired barrier function, impaired wound healing, itching, etc. ( 1 ). In other cases, while stress may not be the major cause of a skin issue (like acne and wrinkles), it worsens the condition significantly ( 2 ), ( 3 ), ( 4 ), ( 5 ).

Coming back to Hayek’s stress management solution with ritualized meditation, research also suggests that mindful meditation can have positive effects on skin problems like psoriasis and wrinkles ( 6 ), ( 7 ).

Another study demonstrates how meditation and yoga have strikingly positive effects on anti-aging on a cellular level ( 8 ). Moreover, mindfulness meditation can also significantly boost mood and improve self-esteem and body appreciation with time ( 9 ). This perhaps also explains Hayek’s delightful self-confidence and free-spirited attitude that made her fans fall in love with her.

Hayek’s meditation routine seems to be a really big influence on her overall lifestyle and beauty. She mentioned that her husband gets quite freaked out with the concept of meditation — he doesn’t even like to say the word “meditation” and prefers saying something like “yoga” instead. However, Pinault doesn’t ever judge her preference or restrict her from practicing meditation whenever she likes.

Many of Hayek’s fans believe that exercise is the real reason why she doesn’t seem to be aging at all. To this, she mentioned that she finds exercising very difficult (perhaps due to her changed body post-menopause) but finds meditation as easy as a walk in the park. She feels that she can easily meditate for hours!

Furthermore, Dogma star’s skincare routine is rather simple. She leans towards calming and rejuvenating her skin rather than layering it with chemical-loaded beauty products. For instance, she likes using home remedies and organic kitchen ingredients such as coconut oil to melt off her makeup and rose water to double cleanse and soothe her skin. Research shows that both coconut oil and rose water have anti-inflammatory and skin-protective properties, which are likely to help the skin age better ( 9 ), ( 10 ).

Advertisement

Plus, Hayek doesn’t like washing her face in the morning as she believes it washes off the skin’s natural oils that give a youthful glow to the skin. This, however, isn’t a beauty hack suitable for everyone!

For example, a study shows that not washing the face in the morning, or only washing it once a day, can worsen certain skin conditions like acne, papules, inflammatory lesions, erythema, etc. ( 11 ). That said, the key is to maintain balance as there are downsides to both over-cleansing and under-cleansing the skin. As per our speculations, diet too, may have played a significant role in the actress’s timeless beauty.

Moreover, as a devout admirer of natural beauty, the Mexican-American actress doesn’t bother covering a few wrinkles and white hair strands that may show up. Her ideal isn’t to fall prey to the cruel beauty standards that the industry sets for women but to embrace aging as a natural process and loving oneself even with one’s imperfections.

Speaking of aging and health, Salma Hayek does experience several physical discomforts in the fifth decade of her life. She has a herniated disk, along with issues in her neck, hips, and ankles. The actress believes that she finds these problems worsening on days she doesn’t meditate (or do it enough), underlining the importance of the practice in her life.

To conclude, Salma Hayek’s plastic surgery rumors, especially those including her breast enlargement surgery and lip fillers seem to be groundless and untrue. However, there appears to be some base in her nose job rumors, which can be further explored. Having said that, her youthful appearance and overall beauty secrets can be largely attributed to her lifestyle, especially her regular meditation practice, which does have a lot of scientific ground about its benefits.

While Hayek’s beauty will always remain a matter of awe among fans, what truly makes her who she is would be her impeccable acting talent, contribution to the Hollywood industry, and advocacy for women, children, and her community.