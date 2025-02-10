Gehraiyaan Turns 3: When Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's onscreen kiss got THIS hilarious reaction from latter's uncle

Shakun Batra brought together a fresh cast for his romantic drama film, Gehraiyaan, back in 2022. The audience saw Deepika Padukone romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi in full glory. The celebs also had several peak moments which made the audience go ‘woah’. In an old interview, Sid spoke about his onscreen kiss with DP and how his uncle reacted to it. Read on!

While promoting their movie Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa joined Shakun Batra at The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2. While talking about their movie and having fun on episode 6 of the comedy show, Sid revealed getting a call from his paternal uncle when the trailer of the film was launched.

The young actor stated that his chachaji inquired in Bhojpuri about his on-screen kiss with Deepika Padukone. His 50-year-old uncle asked if they touched each other during the scene or if a mirror was placed in between the actors during their performance. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor’s father was also appalled upon hearing this hilarious query.

So, he told his family that their son narrated the film’s story to them and after the trailer launch, they went to different rooms to watch it. Upon hearing this, the Fighter actress laughed out loud along with others present on the show.

For the unknown, Gehraiyaan goes into the depth of the relationship of the characters and takes the audience on an eye-opening voyage, digging deep into the intricacies of modern human relationships. Apart from DP and Sid, the movie also stars Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to share the screen with Triptii Dimri in Shazia Iqbal’s upcoming movie, Dhadak 2. The romantic-drama film penned by Shazia is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. For the unknown, it’s the spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in her acting debut.

As for Deepika Padukone, she was seen walking the runway at Sabyasachi’s 25 anniversary event after delivering her little daughter Dua last year.