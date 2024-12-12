Sophie Turner’s Plastic Surgery: Truth Or Rumors?

Sophia Turner is a stunning English actress who always creates a buzz with her remarkable performances and stunning beauty. Be it through films, red carpets, or premier nights, she has wowed fans and admirers through her novel looks. But that’s not all! The actress’s facial appearance sparked debates about her opting for cosmetic surgeries. As the audience began to notice the prominent changes, curiosity grew about Sophie Turner’s plastic surgery. Gradually, their interest led to speculations, with some accusing her of undergoing a buccal fat removal procedure.

The constant chatter about Turner’s surgery, nose job, and overall appearance urged her to finally get the cat out of the bag. The Game of Thrones alum addressed every accusation and dismissed all the rumors by unveiling the truth publicly. To know whether Sophie Turner really opted for plastic or got Buccal fat removal surgery, stay tuned until the end.

Before we spill the beans, let us quickly snatch a glimpse of her career trajectory.

Who Is Sophie Turner?

Sophie Belinda Turner is a well-known English actress born on the 21st of February 1996. She rose to fame through The Game of Thrones, the HBO epic fantasy television series. Later, she appeared in several British drama television films, series, and music videos. Due to her exceptional performances and contributions, Turner has been nominated for Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Since 2016, the actress has been dating American singer, Joe Jonas to whom she got married in 2019. They share two daughters and in early September 2023, the couple announced their divorce.

Turner has spent her teenage years on screen and bloomed professionally in the public eye. In addition to her on-screen performances, her personal life, too, had been under constant spotlight. Amidst her divorce, Turner’s appearance and change in her facial features began to make headlines. She was accused of undergoing plastic surgery, including the buccal fat removal surgery.

The buccal fat removal surgery is typically sought after by those who are aiming for a slimmer lower face and a more defined jawline. It is a trending cosmetic surgery where fat in the lower cheek is removed, emphasizing the cheekbones.

Did Sophie Turner Opt for Any Cosmetic Surgeries?

It is no news that Turner was a teen when she kickstarted her acting career with The Game of Thrones. Over the years, she has grown into a fine woman and is a blessed mother of two. Her devoted fanbase does appreciate her natural charisma, however, her facial modifications sparked rumors and elicited online trolls.

Clapping back on all the accusations, Sophie finally revealed that she was suffering from Bulimia, a disease wherein the face tends to bloat. It is an illness marked by uncontrolled overeating and frequent binging. After years of struggling with it, her face went back to normal when she was in her early 20s.

Through a public interview, Turner admitted that she is still dealing with the eating disorder and has learned to manage the condition better now. She prefers taking social media breaks to avoid negativity and thus, prevent her eating habit from flaring up.

Sophie also regulates her illness by sitting in discomfort with a feeling of fullness. She believes that the changes in her appearance are all due to exposure therapy. Since the media speculated about the celebrity’s plastic surgery and facial alteration, she denied all the rumors.

Despite addressing all the accusations, the negative comments and online trolls about her appearance have persisted. They have been analyzing older images from her earlier career days and comparing them to the recent shots.

She further cleared that she is blessed with beautiful looks and uses strategic makeup to enhance her facial features, not surgery.

Has Online Trolls About Sophie Turner’s Surgery Impacted Her Career And Public Image?

Sophie Turner’s plastic surgery speculations accelerated and fans mentioned her being unrecognizable. They not only accused her of going under the knife but also speculated that the changes might be due to pregnancies.

On the other hand, a few of her fans protected her public image by disagreeing with the idea of Turner opting for surgeries to look her best. Some highlighted that the star always had insane cheekbones and just emphasized them with the help of makeup. Plus, Turner has been aging like a fine wine and by now, she has also shed the baby fat.

While being in the limelight, she has been a woman who has gone through puberty, pregnancy, and all the body changes.

As the years rolled on, Turner started feeling more confident and strived to distance herself from social media.

Sophie Turner’s plastic surgery accusations did affect her mentally, but she dismissed them all in high spirits. Today, she feels good and confident in her own skin and serves as an inspiration for many. The GOT actress not only empathizes with the importance of self-love but also of staying true to yourself in the face of public opinion. Despite all the rumors, she bravely addresses the claims by shedding light on her personal struggles with bulimia and natural aging. Moreover, her openness about her health sparks important conversations about beauty standards and the pressure of living a celebrity life.