War 2 vs Coolie India Box Office Comparison 2nd Weekend: Rajinikanth's film nears triple century, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer crosses Rs 250 crore mark

The box office clash between Coolie and War 2 turned out to be an average affair. While Rajinikanth starrer Coolie won the clash, both movies underperformed and failed to meet expectations.

Coolie set to cross the Rs 300 crore gross mark, War 2 set to end much behind

After wrapping its extended opening week at Rs 261 crore, Coolie added around Rs 30.50 crore to the tally in its second weekend, with Rs 6.25 crore, Rs 11.25 crore, and Rs 13 crore coming on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. The total cume of Coolie reached Rs 292 crore gross in India. It will soon surpass the Rs 300 crore mark.

In contrast, War 2 wrapped its long opening week at Rs 231 crore. It further added Rs 4.25 crore on the second Friday, followed by Rs 8.50 crore and Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the 11-day cume to Rs 253.25 crore gross in India.

The Day-wise India Gross Box Office Comparison between Coolie and War 2 Are As Under

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 75.50 crore Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 63 crore Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 46.25 crore Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 40.50 crore Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 13 crore Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10 crore Rs 10.50 crore Wednesday Rs 7.25 crore Rs 6 crore Thursday Rs 5.50 crore Rs 5 crore Friday Rs 6.25 crore Rs 4.25 crore Saturday Rs 11.25 crore Rs 8.50 crore Sunday Rs 13 crore Rs 9.50 crore Total Rs 292 crore gross in 11 days Rs 253.35 crore gross in 11 days

Coolie and War 2's potential lifetime earnings

At one point Coolie's triple century looked difficult, but the movie recorded a good hold on the second weekend, thus, set to hit the Rs 300 crore mark on its 2nd Monday. While the Lokesh Kanagaraj film is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs 325 crore gross, the Hrithik-NTR film is likely to end its box office run around the Rs 275 crore mark, domestically.

Coolie and War 2 in cinemas

